ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cumberland, WV

“We want them to be protected”: Repeat Pfizer doses given in Hancock County

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGihG_0dBZp0ia00

New Cumberland, W.Va. (WTRF) – Certain patients are being re-vaccinated in Hancock County after a pharmacy administered shots that were too diluted for several months.

The DHHR says if you received the Pfizer vaccine at Davis Brothers pharmacy starting in April—you’re going to need some additional shots.

That’s why they’ve called in some extra help for the existing clinic at Mountaineer Casino.

There are different plans in place depending on which shots patients received at that pharmacy.

Those who got both of them there are recommended to get two repeat doses three weeks apart, as well as those who got their first dose there and haven’t yet completed the two-dose series.

However, those who only received their second shot there just need one repeat dose.

Hancock County’s Health Department says they stepped up as soon as they received word from the state.

The state bureau of public health have called us to action and we’ve done so…We care about our community and we want them to be protected.

Jackie Huff, Hancock County Health Department Administrator

The entire northern panhandle is also on board helping with the effort.

Assistance with this week’s clinic also came from staff in Brooke, Ohio and Marshall Counties.

The Health Department will be there again tomorrow between 10 a.m. and noon, and Change Inc. will be at their facility in Newell from 9 to 3 Friday.

Officials at the clinic told me that today’s participation was a little low—but they’re hoping they’ll see more people roll up their sleeves this week as word spreads that they’re there.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Am I fully vaccinated?

MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) Elected officials continue to beg unvaccinated citizens to get vaccinated, not only in the Mountain State but all over. With the release of booster vaccines and the news of the Omicron virus variant spreading, community members are asking what is considered fully vaccinated?    Mark Ackermann with the Marshall County Health Department says currently the booster vaccine isn’t required. As it stands […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports four COVID-19 deaths

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY-THREE (223) new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County since November 28, 2021.  This includes 42 cases under the age of 18 years of age.  Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing FOUR (4) […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Senator focuses legislation on antibiotic resistance

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – As the nation continues to struggle with COVID-19, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is trying to protect from any future health crisis.  Senator Brown reintroduced legislation called the STARR Act. It stands for Strategies to Address Antibiotic Resistance.  According to the CDC, this remains a public health problem. Senator Brown explained that because of […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Cumberland, WV
Government
Hancock County, WV
Government
County
Hancock County, WV
Hancock County, WV
Health
State
Ohio State
City
New Cumberland, WV
City
Newell, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man gets sentenced for defrauding West Virginia churches

A Florida man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for bilking investors out of nearly $5 million. Phillip Conley of Jacksonville was sentenced Friday in federal court in Clarksburg for his guilty plea to one count of securities fraud. Conley admitted to scheming 18 people from 2014 to 2019. The […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio orders flags to be lowered for the week

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be lowered in accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America and in honoring the life and service of Senator Bob Dole. All flags will be flown at half staff upon […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

The Epidemic within the Pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) Two U.S Senators continue to fight to put a stop to the opioid epidemic. What must we do to reduce this horrible problem?  U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Captio says we were moving in the right direction before the pandemic. However, once people were isolated from their treatment and support groups, that changed.   Senator Capito says the pandemic was difficult for many people; some lost […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhhr#Davis Brothers#Mountaineer Casino#Hancock County Health#The Health Department#Change Inc
WTRF- 7News

Bearded policemen donate almost $10,000 for Hancock County kids

New Cumberland, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hancock County police put away the razors last month and raised almost 10 thousand dollars for kids doing it. Police departments in Weirton, New Cumberland and Chester, along with the county sheriffs, all took part in No Shave November. Whiskered faces lined the courthouse this morning to present a big […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Narcotics Center warns of dangerous counterfeit prescription tablets found in Ohio

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) released a public safety bulletin today alerting Ohioans that counterfeit/fake prescription tablets that look like alprazolam (Xanax®) and oxycodone (Oxycontin®) are being sold in Ohio. These counterfeits contain fentanyl, a powerful drug that can kill, and other contents that ONIC says could cause death. The number and letter markings, colors, and […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Brothers of the Wheel raise $15,500 for Harmony House

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable children are getting a lot of help thanks to one local motorcycle club. Harmony House has just received a big donation for $15,500 from the Brothers of the Wheel. The Northern West Virginia chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel has been hosting […]
HARMONY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Florida man sentenced for defrauding W.Va. churches, citizens

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Phillip W. Conley, of Jacksonville, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 87 months in prison for defrauding West Virginia churches, pastors, and others of nearly $5 million, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. Conley, 38, previously pleaded guilty to one count of “Securities Fraud,” admitting to swindling millions of dollars […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County native welcomed as new tourism director

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — There’s a new face drawing people into Belmont County as the current executive director of tourism is retiring. Jackee Pugh is a lifetime resident of Belmont County. She takes on this role as Executive Director Barb Ballint retires at the end of this year.  Pugh is stepping in as Belmont County has been marketed with its scenic byways and state park, Barkcamp.   There are so […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

New COVID-19 restrictions could make international travel difficult

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the world on high alert and fearing the spread of this new Coronavirus variant, President Joe Biden took another precaution and enforced new travel restrictions. In hope to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden announced his most recent plan on Thursday. Biden voiced his concern about the omicron virus variant and introduced […]
TRAVEL
WTRF- 7News

Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass

MILAN (AP) — A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone. A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a man presented the phony limb for a shot […]
WORLD
WTRF- 7News

Another Wheeling homeless camp is being dismantled

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – This time, it’s not due to any alleged crime or behavior issues. This camp, beneath the underpass on 18th Street, is on property owned by the state, and officials say they’ve had complaints. The signs were posted Wednesday. Advocates for the homeless say at first, the state wanted the camp gone […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy