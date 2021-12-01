ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC A&T takes on Carver College

ESPN
 6 days ago

Carver College vs. NC A&T (2-6) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The NC A&T Aggies will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. NC A&T is coming off a 73-67 win in Niceville...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
themiamihurricane.com

Miami surges in second half for 69-63 win over North Texas

Stuck in a 12-point halftime deficit, Miami didn’t roll over Friday. The Hurricanes outscored North Texas 41-23 after halftime behind 14 second-half points from third-year sophomore guard Isaiah Wong. Sixth-year senior guards Kameron McGusty and Charlie Moore combined for 34 points in Miami’s 69-63 win in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida.
TEXAS STATE
uppercumberlandreporter.com

White County’s Caydra Parker Signs With South Carolina

White County softball star Caydra Parker took the next step in her academic and athletic career when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play at the next level at the University of South Carolina. The powerful outfielder said she was being recruited by several schools, including several Big...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
College Basketball
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Basketball
Greensboro, NC
Sports
The Spun

Report: Joe Brady Has Interest In Notable College Job

The Carolina Panthers abruptly fired Joe Brady over the weekend during the team’s bye week. The decision brought the 32-year-old’s tenure with the team after less than two seasons and sent him back out onto the open market. However, it looks like Brady won’t be out of work for too...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Medley-Bacon lifts McNeese St. past Carver College 98-54

LAKE CHARLES, La. --  Brendan Medley-Bacon had 16 points to lead five McNeese State players in double figures as the Cowboys romped past Carver College 98-54 on Monday night. Collin Warren added 14 points for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate chipped in 13, Harwin Francois scored 12 and Kellon Taylor had 11. Shumate also had eight rebounds, while Francois posted six rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tompkinsweekly.com

T-Burg’s Brennan to play two college sports

Trumansburg senior Hannah Brennan recently wrapped up her final soccer season for the Blue Raiders and will be continuing her athletic career in college. Brennan has committed to SUNY Morrisville to play for both the soccer and ice hockey teams, taking on the challenging endeavor of being a two-sport student-athlete at the collegiate level.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kameron Langley
On3.com

Robert Dillingham trending toward NC State before college announcement

Immediately following Robert Dillingham’s official visit to Lexington back on October 24, Kentucky emerged as the clear and overwhelming favorite to land the five-star junior. Whispers of a silent commitment to John Calipari and the UK coaching staff spread like wildfire, and the rumors were never shot down by any of the involved parties.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Gamecocks trounce NC A&T behind Boston's perfect night

When South Carolina’s offense is in rhythm, it’s next to impossible to stop. It also helps to have a perfect night from your All-American leader. North Carolina A&T, playing with fool’s gold for 15 minutes, found out the hard way Monday night. The top-ranked Gamecocks shrugged off a sloppy first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T#Field Goals#Nc A T Aggies#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc#Espn Com
Salisbury Post

College basketball: Hellems carries NC State to victory with career-best 31

RALEIGH — Jericole Hellems drained six 3-pointers, scored a career-high 31 points and N.C. State outran Louisiana Tech 90-81 on Saturday. All five starters reached double figures for N.C. State (5-1), which is undefeated at home. Casey Morsell and Cam Hayes scored 14 points each — Hayes with five assists — while Dereon Seabron and Ebenezer Dowuona scored 10 each.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wach.com

Boston has historic night, No. 1 Gamecocks cruise past NC A&T

(WACH) - A slow start that turned into a hot streak led the South Carolina women's basketball team to a win over NC A&T 79-42. Junior Aliyah Boston went 13-for-13 from the field and scored a career-high 29 points to help defeat the Aggies. "Coach Staley, when we were playing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Winston-Salem Journal

NC A&T volleyball player dies suddenly

GREENSBORO — Fatimah Shabazz, a key player on the N.C. A&T volleyball team, died Sunday of complications from an aneurism, the university announced Tuesday afternoon. “We are heartbroken by Fatimah’s passing,” A&T coach Hal Clifton said in a news release. “Nothing prepares you for moments like this. Fatimah was an amazing person once you got to know her. She was a fierce competitor on the court, but a very sweet person off the court. The passing of Fatimah is a great loss to us all and will leave a hole in our hearts. She will never be forgotten and will be missed dearly. I ask that you please continue to hold Fatimah, her mom and all of her family in your hearts, thoughts and prayers during this time of need.”
VOLLEYBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

UNC rolls by No. 24 Michigan 72-51 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --  Caleb Love and Armando Bacot believed North Carolina could play better than it showed in back-to-back losses to ranked teams. The Tar Heels proved it against No. 24 Michigan. Love scored 22 points to help UNC take control after halftime, and the Tar Heels handled...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salina Post

T-Bird men go cold, lose to Northeast Community College

CONCORDIA - Held to just six points over the final nine minutes of the game, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would see a six-point second-half lead slip away as part of a 68-56 home loss to Northeast Community College in Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday. Losing just...
CONCORDIA, KS
Salisbury Post

College women’s basketball: NC State, Duke winners

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 North Carolina State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 win over No. 6 Indiana on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Kayla Jones scored 17 points, Raina...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy