Texas to implement second major abortion law

With the future of Roe v. Wade uncertain, all eyes are on the Supreme Court. It does not require a degree or expertise of any kind to recognize the divisive nature of politics today. Unfortunately, it’s seemingly come to the point where this division transcends the bounds of individual issues or fields and rather exists as an overarching umbrella of disdain for others rooted in difference in political identity or ideology. With many issues, it’s frustrating to see actions or anger that often feel contrived or performative (on both sides of the aisle). However, in the wake of the latest Texas abortion law, it has become impossible to avoid the hypocrisy within conservatives who support the aforementioned law and also are leading the war against the vaccine and mask regulations. As a political science student, I am angry. As a writer, I am empowered. As a woman, I am scared.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO