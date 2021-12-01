ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas to implement second major abortion law

By Sandhya Raman
Roll Call Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas is expected to implement a second major abortion law on Thursday as the Supreme Court weighs arguments that could change the future of how states can restrict abortion. The new Texas law would limit medication abortions, a nonsurgical procedure where a patient takes two pills known as mifepristone and misoprostol...

www.rollcall.com

Comments / 20

Robert Jiron Sr
5d ago

Wow so Texas is kicking ass by expecting men and women to not treat sex like their personal amusement park and not be accountable??? That's aw3some. maybe folks can stop being hoes and actually be responsible... peobly not... But one can hope... GOD BLESS TEXAS!!!!

Reply
8
Kookaloo
6d ago

Texas! once free, now a punch line..flee women, flee.

Reply(7)
13
Michigan Daily

Avoiding monumental steps backward: It’s time to fight against the Texas Abortion Law

With the future of Roe v. Wade uncertain, all eyes are on the Supreme Court. It does not require a degree or expertise of any kind to recognize the divisive nature of politics today. Unfortunately, it’s seemingly come to the point where this division transcends the bounds of individual issues or fields and rather exists as an overarching umbrella of disdain for others rooted in difference in political identity or ideology. With many issues, it’s frustrating to see actions or anger that often feel contrived or performative (on both sides of the aisle). However, in the wake of the latest Texas abortion law, it has become impossible to avoid the hypocrisy within conservatives who support the aforementioned law and also are leading the war against the vaccine and mask regulations. As a political science student, I am angry. As a writer, I am empowered. As a woman, I am scared.
Roll Call Online

Justice Department challenges new Texas congressional map

The Biden administration on Monday launched its first effort to block a new congressional map under the Voting Rights Act, with a Justice Department lawsuit that accuses Texas of diluting the power of minority voters. The DOJ challenge adds to a crush of litigation the state faces in advance of...
Florida Phoenix

11th Circuit panel thumbs nose at nationwide injunction on COVID vax mandate for health workers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal appeal court in Atlanta that rejected the state of Florida’s arguments against the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate for health-care workers over the weekend has now issued its written explanation for doing so. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeal for the Eleventh Circuit ruled, 2-1, that the mandate is fully […] The post 11th Circuit panel thumbs nose at nationwide injunction on COVID vax mandate for health workers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KENS 5

Texas law criminalizes distribution of abortion pills goes into effect

SAN ANTONIO — Women in Texas seeking doctor-prescribed abortion pills are now constrained to a smaller window to use the medication following a bill that was passed in the state legislature. Senate Bill 4 (SB4) criminalizes the prescribing of abortion-inducing pills for women who are more than seven weeks pregnant.
The Guardian

The Mississippi and Texas laws threatening US abortion rights

According to recent polls, Americans overwhelmingly support Roe v Wade, the 1973 US supreme court ruling that protects a woman’s right to an abortion. But two new legal challenges to that decision could jeopardise the ability of American women to access abortions – and have knock-on effects for reproductive rights across the globe.
Laredo Morning Times

How a Texas 'trigger law' could fully criminalize abortion after Supreme Court hearings

As the Supreme Court hears arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Wednesday, questions lingers as to whether the landmark case Roe v. Wade case, which affirmed the right to an abortion in 1973, would be overturned as result of the proceedings. In the instance that Roe falls, 12 states, including Texas and Mississippi have laws in place ready to criminalize abortion.
Taylor Daily Press

The main session of the US Supreme Court on abortion law

The future of abortion law is in jeopardy in the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, which has been radically overhauled under President Donald Trump. The court is hearing a bill from the state of Mississippi. This verdict could go back fifty years in abortion. Nine judges, including six conservatives, will...
Dallas News

Key differences between abortion laws now before the Supreme Court from Mississippi and Texas

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Dobbs vs. Jackson, a case that directly challenges Roe vs. Wade, the case that legalized abortion in the nation. On Nov. 1 the high court heard two cases from Texas on Senate Bill 8, the law that went into effect Sept.1, banning abortions at approximately six weeks of gestation. A ruling is pending, but the law remains in effect.
North Platte Telegraph

Fischer: US abortion laws are outdated

It’s no secret that I am a strong advocate for pro-life, pro-woman policies. As a member of the Nebraska Legislature, I supported a bill that banned most abortions in Nebraska after 20 weeks of pregnancy, the point at which unborn babies begin to be able to feel pain. Nebraska was the first state in the nation to pass a bill of this kind. And we passed it 44-5, with senators from all over the political spectrum — Democrat, Republican, pro-choice and pro-life — coming together to protect our unborn children.
Dallas News

Texas abortion law could make it harder to sue over future restrictions

AUSTIN — The state’s new six-week abortion ban doesn’t just cut off the procedure in the here and now. It could make it harder to challenge any state abortion restriction in the long term. Under a little-noticed provision of the Texas law, the nation’s most stringent anti-abortion measure, lawyers who...
Comments / 0

