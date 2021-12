A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time in a home game against Crystal Palace, hoping to build on the team's recent momentum. Rangnick, hired as interim manager for the rest of the season, had to watch Thursday's 3-2 win over Arsenal from the stands after getting his work permit the same day but will be in the dugout against Palace. Tottenham's Antonio Conte is looking for a third straight league win to keep up a top-four push when Spurs host Norwich. Also, Leicester travels to Aston Villa and Leeds welcomes Brentford.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO