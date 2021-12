The deadline for a city ward map is Wednesday, and City Council members are expected to deliver a map that fairly represents Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods. But an organization called CHANGE Illinois believes a map should be independently made by community members who reflect the city’s growing population and not by alderpeople who draw lines inside a secret map room. The map they propose is called the People's Map, which gives communities the opportunity to draw their own maps and elect council members of their choosing.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO