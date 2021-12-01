ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Martha Merton Randall, 97

By Funeral home named below
LkldNow
LkldNow
 4 days ago

Martha Merton Randall passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born on April 8, 1924, to the late Robert...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Stephanie Rovira, 47

Stephanie Rovira, 47, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on November 19th, 2021. She was born on May 11, 1974, in Lorain, Ohio to Abraham Rivera and Maria Figueroa. Stephanie is survived by her loving husband Elias, daughters Sofia and Sara; sons Caleb and Steven; mother Maria Figueroa, and sister Jennifer Rivera. She is predeceased by her father Abraham Rivera.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Laura Billups Farlow, 58

Laura Billups Farlow passed away at 58 years old in Lakeland, FL with her children by her side on Friday November 19, 2021. Laura was born December 29, 1962, to Keith and Claire Billups in Lakeland. She graduated from Santa Fe High School, earned a degree from Kathleen College, and retired from Publix.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Dr. Edwin Roth Lamm, 87

Dr. Edwin Roth Lamm died November 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Edwin was born in Far Rockaway, New York in 1934 to his mother Margaret (Roth) and his father Nathan Lamm. His brother Irwin shared their family life. He attended high school there, becoming Valedictorian of his class. He graduated from New York University and obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from The University of, Buffalo, in 1960. It was there that he met his wife, Rosemarie (Santora) and they were married December 3, 1960. He continued his surgical training at Maimonides Hospital, Baylor University Hospital, and Georgetown University Hospital.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Martha R. Pitts, 72

In loving memory of Martha R. Pitts, born February 17th, 1949. Martha was a strong, genuine soul that was a soft spoken, sweet woman. She was someone you could depend on when in need. A woman with strength and courage, she was a woman with patience. Martha served as a...
OBITUARIES
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy