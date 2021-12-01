ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAFC picks up short contract option on Carlos Vela

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles FC has picked up its short-term contract option on former MLS Most Valuable Player Carlos Vela. Vela's option extends to next summer. LAFC said it also exercised its options on forward Danny Musovski and midfielder Eduard Atuesta...

