LAFC picks up short contract option on Carlos Vela

Bob Bradley’s tenure with LAFC has come to an end. With LAFC and the former coach mutually agreeing to go separate ways. Bradley leaves LAFC after a four year tenure where he led the Black and Gold to a 58-34-32 record, and a total of 206 points for LAFC. Bob Bradley will now be in charge of Toronto FC, as he has come to agreement with the club tombe their new head coach and sporting director. We wish Bob Braley the best of luck in his new chapter and thank him for his professionalism with LAFC. After losing at home in the western conference final in 2019 and in other big games LAFC needed to win, it was clear it was time to move on. The question now is, who will lead LAFC now.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO