Every rose has its thorns — including Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s relationship timeline. The couple initially met when Adams stepped in to replace Clare Crawley as the lead for Season 16 of The Bachelorette. While Clark didn’t win her first impression rose, they developed a powerful connection during their first one-on-one date, during which they dressed up as a bride and a groom. That scene felt like foreshadowing — it was all too easy to imagine them as a happily married couple. Sure enough, Clark popped the question to Adams with a Neil Lane ring, and shortly thereafter, she moved from California to New York to live with her fiancé.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO