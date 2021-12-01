Raffensperger pushing feds to disclose potential collusion on election law challenge

The union representing federal prisons workers last week filed a second lawsuit challenging the coronavirus vaccine mandate. On November 23, the Council of Prison Locals, a division of the American Federation of Government Employees, as well as AFGE Local 2018, which represents federal employees at a Marine Corps base in Twentynine, Palms, California, brought a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against President Biden, Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III in an attempt to stop Biden’s executive order that requires federal employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, unless they request an exemption. The federal prison employees union previously filed a lawsuit against the mandate on October 30, which was not the first on behalf of federal employees overall.
