ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater homeless man attempted to break into occupied pre-school, police say

WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7Xd1_0dBZmMf000

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater homeless man is facing charges after police say he attempted to break into an occupied pre-school in Clearwater on Monday.

When police arrived, officers say Timothy Johnson Jr. was banging on the door of the pre-school in an attempt to open the doors. An arrest affidavit revealed that roughly 20 children were inside while Johnson attempted to get in.

When officers told Johnson to “come here now” he reportedly took off jumping a concrete wall. A short foot chase later, Johnson was taken into custody.

Police say the area surrounding the building was littered with trash from Johnson digging through garbage cans. Johnson later told police he was sorry for his actions and offered to clean up the trash.

Johnson added he thought the building was abandoned and thought there was nothing wrong with trying to enter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

Ben Dover
4d ago

I reside in Sarasota and can testify first hand as to how the homeless just trash every area they encounter. A local church is kind enough to bring meals to them in Styrofoam meal trays. Although there are numerous trash receptacles for disposal, they blatantly, continually just leave their debris on the ground. Then become aggressively agitated and "just can't understand" why businesses do not want them around.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Timothy Johnson#Pre School#Weather
WFLA

Illegal charter in Tampa Bay shut down by Coast Guard, Tampa police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard and Tampa Police Department Marine Unit put an end to an illegal charter boat carrying 13 passengers, according to a release. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg boarding team investigated the 48-foot passenger boat and found that was operating as a […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WATCH: Dump truck overturned on Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA (WFLA) — A dump truck flipped in a traffic incident on Courtney Campbell Causeway Monday afternoon. Clean-up crews worked to clean up the area as they closed a lane to oncoming traffic. No official information has been released as to what caused the crash. Check back in for updates.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy