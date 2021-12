TUCSON, Ariz. -- Washington's game at No. 11 Arizona scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies' program. The Pac-12 Conference will work with the programs to try to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game for later in the season, the schools said Wednesday night. The game was set to be the opener of conference play for both teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO