Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not happy with how the referees called their Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dallas Cowboys played in probably one of the best Thanksgiving games in recent memory. They forced overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders while trailing the entire game, but they fell by the score of 36-33 on a game-winning field goal by Daniel Carlson. But one thing that did take away from the game was the amount of penalties called in the game by the officials.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO