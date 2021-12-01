Reports: RHP Mark Melancon agrees with Arizona on 2-year deal

The first thing that comes to mind when idealizing a relief pitcher is power stuff unleashed from a simple pitch mix. Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen are frequently cited among the best relievers of their generation. For Kimbrel, it’s always been his high-octane fastball and power-breaking ball that make for a career 2.18 ERA (188 ERA+) and career 14.7 K/9 in parts of 12 seasons. And for Jansen, it’s been the cut fastball—a pitch he’s thrown 81.9 percent of the time over the course of his 12-season stretch with the Dodgers—that makes him and his career 2.37 ERA (164) Mariano Rivera-lite in the senior circuit. Both are available this offseason via trade and free agency, respectively.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO