MLB

Reports: RHP Mark Melancon agrees with Arizona on 2-year deal

tucsonpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Diamondbacks and veteran All-Star closer Mark Melancon have reached an agreement on a two-year deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is worth $14 million, per the reports. Melancon, 36, is...

www.tucsonpost.com

