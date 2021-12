Bears quarterback Justin Fields was still having his injured ribs evaluated on Monday, so it’s little surprise to learn that he would not have practiced with the team. Fields left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens in the third quarter and reportedly had negative X-rays, but there’s been no word from the team about his chances of playing against the Lions on Thursday. Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes after replacing Fields, but the Ravens drove for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.

