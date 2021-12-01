Dr. Garon on the Potential Clinical Implications of the TROPION-Lung01 Trial in NSCLC

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: I’ll hand it over to Neil. He’s going to walk us through some ideas. Neil M. Iyengar, MD: Thank you, VK. Our next topic is focusing on the first- and second-line systemic therapy options for our patients with HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]-positive metastatic breast cancer. We can certainly look to the guidelines in terms of assessing what those options are, but with all of the data that have recently come out, the algorithm for how we treat patients and the individual patient factors in terms of individualizing our care for our patients is shifting. Let me pose a few questions to my colleagues to discuss these matters in concrete details. What factors do you consider when selecting first- and second-line options? VK, let me start with you. What are the factors that you’re considering in the first- and second-line?

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO