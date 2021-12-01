ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Hearing set for Standing Rock road washout lawsuit

By Brooke Williams
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pe22j_0dBZk8bL00

A hearing has been set in the case of a road washout that left two people dead and two more seriously injured.

The incident happened in July 2019 on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

The families impacted by the deaths and injuries filed suit against the Bureau of Indian Affairs earlier this year, arguing the BIA had a responsibility to inspect and maintain the culvert, which was located along BIA Highway 3.

Federal government asks for more time to respond to road washout lawsuit

In response, the federal government filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe was responsible for maintaining that road under a self-determination contract

A judge will now hear oral arguments on the motion to dismiss the case.

That hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

HEARING IN LAWSUIT BETWEEN CITY OF BRENHAM, GAS PROVIDER MOVED TO JANUARY

Update @ 6:10 a.m. Thursday: A hearing on the City of Brenham's motion for partial summary judgment, concerning WTG Gas Marketing's counterclaims against the city, has been rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The hearing was initially set for this (Thursday) morning in 335th District Court. The executive session planned by the Brenham City Council today to further discuss the matter has been cancelled.
BRENHAM, TX
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
timesexaminer.com

Millions Owed to SC Taxpayers Over Local Road Fees, Lawsuits Contend

Nearly half of South Carolina’s 46 counties were charging annual road maintenance fees as of last December, records show, though the state’s top court earlier this year in a Greenville County case ruled that its fee was unlawful. Whether taxpayers will receive any refunds remains to be seen. Class action...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standing Rock#Washout#Bia#Kx News
WBTW News13

Another class-action lawsuit filed over Horry County road fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another class-action lawsuit has been filed against Horry County and some county officials, claiming the county is illegally collecting road fees and not offering to refund the money to Horry County citizens. The lawsuit, filed Nov. 2, claims the road fee collection is illegal because a similar “road maintenance fee” […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Times-Leader

Mark Thomas trial date set

COLUMBUS — A federal judge on Thursday scheduled the trial of Mark Thomas, who is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from a client of his former law firm. The St. Clairsville 3rd Ward councilman-elect is a former attorney and a past Belmont County commissioner. He is charged with four...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Cara Rintala bail hearing set for Tuesday in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON — A bail hearing for Cara Rintala, whose first-degree murder conviction in the killing of her wife was overturned by the Supreme Judicial Court in September, takes place in Hampshire Superior Court Tuesday. Judge Richard Carey will preside at the 10 a.m. hearing that will decide on Rintala’s request...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
voiceofalexandria.com

County Levy and Budget Set following Budget Hearing

(Alexandria, MN) Following the Thursday, December 2nd County budget hearing, the final levy and budget was set for 2022. We thought it would be appropriate to relay as much information as possible about just where County tax dollars go. Tom Chorley outlines the budget and its allocations in the following...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WRAL

Hearing tomorrow in first of three new NC gerrymandering lawsuits

A bipartisan quartet of former governors, including North Carolina's Mike Easley and California's Arnold Schwarzenegger, filed a brief Monday in a North Carolina redistricting lawsuit that comes before a judge Tuesday for an important hearing. NAACP v. Berger is one of three lawsuits targeting the Republican-controlled redistricting effort in North...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thelily.com

The woman who could bring down Roe v. Wade

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

73-year-old Democrat election worker, former official charged for harassing voter

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 73-year-old Betty Jean Grant of Buffalo. The defendant was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Buffalo City Court on one count of Misdemeanor in Relation to Elections under New York State Election Law and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree (violation).
BUFFALO, NY
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy