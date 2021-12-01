Hearing set for Standing Rock road washout lawsuit

A hearing has been set in the case of a road washout that left two people dead and two more seriously injured.

The incident happened in July 2019 on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

The families impacted by the deaths and injuries filed suit against the Bureau of Indian Affairs earlier this year, arguing the BIA had a responsibility to inspect and maintain the culvert, which was located along BIA Highway 3.

In response, the federal government filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe was responsible for maintaining that road under a self-determination contract

A judge will now hear oral arguments on the motion to dismiss the case.

That hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022.

