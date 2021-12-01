WWE NXT Ratings Report For 11/30

Good afternoon Fight Fans, and Happy Thanksgiving, welcome to our coverage for today's edition of WWE NXT UK!. Jordan Devlin vs Mark Andrews (w/ Subculture) Jordan takes the high-flyer Mark down before he gets to his feet and to the ropes before they lock up and Jordan slaps Mark across the face before Mark comes back with forearms and chops before hitting a head scissors into a dropkick. Jordan runs the ropes before Mark hits a monkey flip and slaps Jordan across the chest before getting two off of a head scissors clutch and Jordan rolls out of the ring before Mark chases Jordan around ringside and Jordan sweeps Mark before hitting a slingshot elbow drop. Jordan and Mark exchange strikes before they run the ropes and Jordan hits a kitchen sink before beating on Mark on the mat and pinning his shoulders to the mat for two before hitting a snap mare into an elbow drop. Jordan goes back to the rear chin lock before Mark gets to his feet and hits a jawbreaker before hitting a tornado DDT and an enzuigiri into a clutch stomp before hitting a running forearm in the corner into a sit-out powerbomb for two. Jordan hits a slingshot cutter for two before setting Mark up in the corner and Mark fights off a Spanish fly before hitting an avalanche poison rana into a code red for two before going back up top.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO