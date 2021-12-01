ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE NXT Ratings Report For 11/30

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s live WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 637,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.92% from last week’s 625,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.14% from...

