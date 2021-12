DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Police have found the body of missing University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo Lirosi Sunday. Lirosi, 22, was last seen drinking with friends late Friday night. Durham Police confirmed he was found by a New England Search and Rescue K-9 team in a marsh off of Coe Drive in Durham around 1:20 p.m. The cause and manner of Lirosi’s death will be determined by an autopsy. Vincenzo Lirosi. (Photo Credit: Durham Police) Police believe said Lirosi was taking a shortcut to where he lives by walking through a wooded area near Woodman Road. He was reported missing around 3 a.m....

DURHAM, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO