POTUS

Maxwell accuser says Epstein took her to meet Trump when she was 14

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTrqT_0dBZjDtW00

The first accuser to take the stand in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial testified on Wednesday that Jeffrey Epstein took her to meet former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14, CNN reported.

The first of four accusers, identified as "Jane," took the stand to testify about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Maxwell and Epstein and claimed that she met the future president in the 1990s.

She did not accuse the former president of any wrongdoing and did not elaborate on her reason for being at the Florida property.

When asked by Laura Menninger, Maxwell's defense attorney, if Epstein introduced her to Trump, Jane replied with a "yes."

Jane said Epstein drove her to Mar-a-Lago in a dark-green car, The Guardian reported.

Additionally, she testified that in 1998 she took part in a Miss Teen USA beauty pageant that was associated with Trump.

Trump did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

"I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach," he added. "But I wish her well, whatever it is."

In 2002, Trump told New York Magazine, "I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy."

However, a book by a group of Miami Herald journalists claimed that Trump barred the disgraced financier from his private club in Palm Beach, Fla., years ago following an incident with another club member's teenage daughter.

Jane also remembered Prince Andrew being on a flight with her. She replied affirmatively when Menninger asked on Wednesday, "You remember Prince Andrew being on a flight with you?"

Comments / 455

Todd Sukup
4d ago

once Trump figured out what Epstein was all about he was banned from his properties and Trump had no further association with him. Why not mention that?

Reply(48)
168
Peter Pickering
4d ago

Of all the people involved the first name we hear is Trump ??? doesn't say he did anything wrong but had to get that name thrown into the ring first . Once associated your assumed guilty by public , that's all they're hoping for leftist media has been ding this for five years ... get news out first , find out the truth later ,be held accountable ? never .

Reply(36)
120
Sheila Travers
4d ago

Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton was best friend with Epstein.

Reply(20)
110
