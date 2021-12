Like many women, fitness expert and Instagram star Emily Skye had a detailed birth plan going into her second delivery. But not all births go according to plan. On this episode of Me Becoming Mom, Skye describes (in amazing detail) to host Zoë Ruderman what it was like to unexpectedly give birth to her son Izaac at home, with no doctor, on a playmat, with her older daughter Mia climbing on her. The influencer also shares how her relationship with her body changed after childbirth and explains that she’s thankful for her "saggy tummy."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO