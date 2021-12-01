ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SC House special session avoids anything but redistricting

By JEFFREY COLLINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35StZA_0dBZi0T700
1 of 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House started its redistricting special session on Wednesday with an assurance that they will likely handle nothing but new maps for state House and Senate and U.S. House districts.

House members approved a resolution requiring them to take up redistricting as their first priority and stay on the bill until it gets all the way through the legislative process.

With only three days planned for the special session that wouldn’t give enough time to pass anything else.

The most conservative members of the Republican-dominated House want the chamber to take up bills banning mandates for vaccines or masks and other COVID-19 items. Several dozen protesters joined them in the Statehouse on Wednesday calling for “medical freedom.“

“What you have before you today is a medical bill freedom killer,” said Rep. Jonathon Hill, a Republican from Townville. “It is very cleverly designed. I’ll hand it to the Speaker and the staff.”

Any attempts to address these types of pandemic issues already faced a high hurdle. They weren’t part of the original special session or parameters passed in June so it would’ve required a two-thirds vote to get them before the body.

But the 99-14 vote Wednesday for the resolution likely slams the door shut on considering anything else.

The resolution was passed by the House Rules Committee minutes before the special session started. Chairwoman Anne Thayer said the goal of the resolution wasn’t to stop discussion about anything else.

“I myself feel like there are other important pressing matters at hand that I would like to talk about as well,” the Republican from Anderson said.

Speaker Jay Lucas and other leaders did not respond to Hill’s comments.

The General Assembly is working on new maps for state House and Senate and U.S. House districts based on new population figures from the 2020 U.S. Census.

So far, the House has proposed new maps only for its own 124 districts. They typically rubber-stamp the Senate’s plan for its own maps. And only the Senate has proposed a U.S. House map.

The House maps have been criticized as breaking up some like-minded communities in order to protect incumbents and assure Republicans maintain their current balance of power. Critics argue the maps should have kept like-minded communities intact and not dilute minority voting power.

An analysis of the proposed House districts by the Princeton University’s Gerrymandering Project determined they would likely see 83 Republicans elected — two more than the GOP’s current advantage among the 124 seats.

Members of the special House committee that drew the districts said their plan maintained more districts likely to elect minority candidates than even the plans from groups like the League of Women Voters.

South Carolina added more than 500,000 people over the past decade to grow its population to 5.1 million. But the growth was far from balanced with most people moving to the coast, Greenville and Spartanburg as well as the South Carolina suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

SC Senate appears poised to approve new districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate appears poised to pass its new districts without a lot of opposition this week. The Judiciary Committee approved the plan 22-1 Monday with the only no vote from Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey. The Edgefield Republican said he wasn’t against the new maps, only that he wanted to study small changes made before the committee Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Davis to leave Statehouse, take county commission post

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Democratic Idaho lawmaker is leaving the Statehouse to serve as a commissioner in her home county, citing parenting demands and a desire to be more effective in government. Rep. Muffy Davis, the seven-time Paralympic medalist in skiing and cycling, will become a Blaine County commissioner...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

GOP lawmakers try to block vaccine requirement for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican lawmakers seemed poised Monday to vote against Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus vaccine requirement for some Louisiana students, but the Democratic governor intends to overrule any legislative rejection and add the shot to the immunization schedule starting next year. The fate of the plan...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against the very Black and Latino voters who have fueled the state’s population boom. The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the Republican-controlled state violated part of the Voting...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Socialist Kshama Sawant faces recall vote in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — At first, Henry Bridger II supported Kshama Sawant, Seattle’s combative socialist city councilmember. A liberal voter in one of the most liberal neighborhoods in an extremely liberal city, he liked her fresh outlook and support for a $15 minimum wage. Seven years later, Bridger is leading an...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Lucas
The Associated Press

Police at New Jersey capitol boost COVID rule enforcement

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey State Police stepped up enforcement Monday of a requirement that statehouse visitors show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Troopers stood guard at entrances around the statehouse complex, including little-used doorways where no state police presence is typically present. Troopers routed visitors — even those with statehouse badges who work in the complex — to a single entrance where they were directed to show vaccination proof and undergo a temperature screening.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

Rural businesses in NH, Vermont to work on energy projects

FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — Several rural businesses in New Hampshire and Vermont are getting opportunities to construct solar arrays and work on other energy-related projects because of investments the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making in two programs. GoLight LLC will use a U.S. Department $14.4 million USDA Electric Infrastructure...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy