Thank you, Michelle Breidenbach, for your thorough reporting on the supposed “grassroots” Save 81 lobbying group (”Save 81: Powerful forces masked as grassroots movement fight to keep interstate through Syracuse,” Dec. 2, 2021). The secrecy, scare tactics and manipulative marketing campaign employed by the “Savers” are no surprise. I’d expect as much from the Pyramid Companies, which received mountains of taxpayer-subsidized financing and at least one bank “restructuring” for their failing mall.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO