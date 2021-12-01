ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 CLAIMS 25 MORE LIVES, STATE DEATH TOLL AT 5,186, AS OF WEDNESDAY

COVID-19 has claimed 25 more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 5,186, as of Wednesday. An update from the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,111 new...

Voiceof San Diego

Year One: COVID-19's Death Toll

In a new analysis of local death certificates, Voice of San Diego examined each COVID-related death during the first year of the pandemic. The analysis provides new insights about a person’s education, occupation and race – information never before released by San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kfornow.com

Covid Claims Two More Lives In Lancaster County

Lincoln, NE (November 29, 2021) Two more deaths have been reported in Lancaster County as a result of Covid 19. They include one man who was in his 50’s and another who was in his 70’s. Both were in local hospitals at the time they died. Neither was vaccinated. Their deaths pushed the Covid 19 death toll for Lancaster County to 328.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
beckershospitalreview.com

New VA COVID-19 stats show toll at state-operated facilities

The Department of Veteran Affairs' COVID-19 data reflecting May 2020 to Nov. 7, 2021, shows 1,498 residents and 54 staff at its facilities have died from the virus, figures likely to rise with missing data from harder-hit states, Politico reported Nov. 19. VA policies regarding COVID-19 data reporting changed Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Reports 5,186 New Coronavirus Cases, 72 Additional Deaths; Erie County Sees 152 More Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,186 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) from Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,696,959. There are 3,349 (+175) people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 763 (+12) patients in the intensive care unit. 72 new deaths were reported Monday, increasing the total to 33,003. Statewide...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rapid City Journal

State reports 575 new COVID-19 infections and eight more deaths

Eight deaths and 575 new COVID-19 infections were included in a report from the South Dakota Department of Health that covered last Tuesday at noon through Wednesday at noon. Tomorrow's report will contain data from Wednesday at noon through Monday at noon. The eight new deaths bring November's total equal...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: COVID-19 death toll passes 5,000

Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll now officially exceeds 5,000, with 103 deaths reported Monday putting the state past the unenviable milestone. At least 5,017 Oregonians have died after contracting COVID-19, according to state data. More than a third of them died in the delta wave that arrived in July, despite the wide availability of safe and effective vaccines.
OREGON STATE
KSLTV

Utah reports 2,415 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths since Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday said 17 more Utahns have died due to COVID-19 and 2,415 residents have tested positive for the virus since Wednesday. UDOH broke down that case count into the following:. Wednesday: 1,556 cases. Thursday: 908 cases. 41 previous cases were...
UTAH STATE
Rapid City Journal

COVID-19 claimed 99 lives in state in November, Department of Health reports

The final COVID-19 daily report for November from the South Dakota Department of Health showed trends in the pandemic moving in different directions. Six more deaths, including three in the Black Hills, pushed November's death toll to 99 - the highest number since February. The deaths included four women and two men all over 70 years old. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Lincoln, Hand and Brown counties.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Temple Daily Telegram

5 new Bell COVID-19 deaths reported as toll reaches 745

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday by the Bell County Public Health District. Nikki Morrow, interim director for the district, said that the new deaths bring the county to a total of 745 since the start of the pandemic. The health district also reported a total of 228 active...
BELL COUNTY, TX
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Jefferson County’s COVID-19 death toll raised to 150

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson on Thursday, bringing the total to 150. It was the third consecutive day in which the department added two more to the county’s death toll. Another 42 cases of the virus also were reported Thursday, increasing Jefferson County’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Omicron variant detected in at least 11 U.S. states

As of Saturday morning, health officials have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in 11 states from Hawaii to New York. Doctors warn it is likely already more widespread than reported. In the meantime, the CDC warns the Delta variant is still killing roughly 1,000 people every day. CBS News' Tom Hanson has more, and then emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, professor at Harvard Medical School and author of "Inside Medicine" at Bulletin.com Dr. Jeremy Faust joins CBSN to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH

