ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

How TikTok influencers are rebranding the pitbull

By Jessica Lucas
inputmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Isaac Brown moved out of his family home to play football for Central Michigan University in 2003, he was excited to adopt a dog. He had a kind in mind that reflected his personality: calm, friendly, and above all else, loyal. He adopted his first dog at college, in 2006,...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

How to find contacts on TikTok

If you want to add friends you know personally on TikTok without having to look for their account, you can use your contacts from within the app to easily add people you know. As more and more people across the world start to join the popular short-form video app TikTok, many are looking to connect with their real-life friends online through the app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
inputmag.com

Facebook routinely allows ads comparing vaccines to the Holocaust

It took far, far (far) too long, but Zuckerberg finally caved to doing the absolute least amount of moderating possible to limit the spread of dangerous misinformation on Facebook. He also apparently feels a massive rebrand and push towards “Facebook, but in virtual reality” is the best way forward for all of us, but none of this really helps when it comes to the kinds of the kinds of horrific advertising that routinely goes unchecked throughout Zuckerberg’s social media platforms.
INTERNET
Insider

China keeps a blacklist with 88 celebrities it claims are violating the country's moral standards, and it includes a K-pop star, a disgraced actress, and a TikTok influencer

China has released the names of 88 celebrities on the country's blacklist. The list included Kris Wu, a former K-Pop star who was arrested in July on charges of rape. The China Association of Performing Arts said the list prevented "unethical artists" from re-entering the industry. China released a list...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
arcamax.com

How 10 popular influencers got their start

Ten years ago, if someone had used the word influencer in casual conversation it wouldn’t have made a lick of sense. Social media wasn’t a part of our cultural fabric the way it is today, and people certainly weren’t earning a living posting on social media apps. That said, the idea of an influencer certainly isn’t a new one. All the way back in Ancient Rome, gladiators often endorsed products the way the top athletes of today do. Similarly, the first modern influencer collaboration dates back to the 1760s, when fine china maker Wedgwood conspired with England’s royal family to promote its tea sets.
CHINA
themanual.com

TikTok Influencers and Starbucks Competing for Drink Combos

TikTok — and Starbucks — have forged drink combos that have lines growing at the coffee chain and baristas annoyed at having to make such complex drinks, according to several news reports. Thing is, Starbucks helped to create the issue itself. The chain that turned regular drip coffee into $5...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Startland News

‘Just dudes who dance and we’re not ashamed of it’: Twin influencers chassé their way to 100K+ TikTok followers

Paul and Luke Harwerth were born in “the-middle-of-nowhere” Nebraska, they said half-jokingly, yet the rise of YouTube in the early 2000s allowed them to fully explore their passions despite perceived geographic challenges.  “We didn’t start dancing until I saw ‘High School Musical,’ and then I was like, ‘I want to do that!’” Luke shared, laughing The post ‘Just dudes who dance and we’re not ashamed of it’: Twin influencers chassé their way to 100K+ TikTok followers appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
dexerto.com

How to unfollow someone on TikTok

If you want to cut down your ‘following’ section on TikTok because your feed is getting too busy, unfollowing their account is a very simple process. Over the past couple of years, short-form video platform TikTok has exploded in popularity, with millions of new users joining the app to see what the hype is all about.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
BBC

NunTok: How religion is booming on TikTok and Instagram

Nuns, imams and Buddhist monks are among those sharing successful - and often fun - short-form videos on social media. On TikTok, the hashtags #ChristianTikTok, #Diwali and #Islam have been used billions of times. The "media nuns" of the Daughters of St Paul in Boston, London imam Sabah Ahmedi, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New York Post

Eating disorder posts still thrive on Instagram despite claims of a crackdown

Instagram is still plagued with disturbing eating disorder images that appear to violate the photo app’s rules — months after parent company Meta claimed it was cracking down. Despite a rash of bad press and Congressional scrutiny around the app’s toxic effects on teens, recent searches on Instagram have revealed...
FITNESS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitbulls#Influencers#German
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
Essence

Black Job Applicant Says He Was Denied Employment Only After Refusing To Cut His Locs

Jeffrey Thornton appears to be the first person to invoke the CROWN Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on hair texture and natural protective hairstyles. Despite calls from employers that they’re struggling to find workers during the pandemic, it has seemingly maintained obstacles for Black applicants trying to find work themselves.
HAIR CARE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
maggrand.com

US Personal trainer confronts ‘creepy old guy’ staring at her while she exercises at gym (VIDEO)

A female personal trainer in the United States has been praised on social media for confronting a “creepy” guy at the gym who was staring at her while she exercised. Heidi Aragon, who posts to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok under the handle @fit_with_heidi, shared the clip with the caption: “Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something; when I have proof.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy