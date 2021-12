King County put out a survey this week, asking residents living in unincorporated areas to weigh in on plans for “reimagining public safety.”. The survey is designed around the idea that “the practice of law enforcement in the United States and in King County includes a history of harmful impacts and barriers to the families, health and futures of Black, Indigenous, and communities of color.” The hope is to ask residents from unincorporated King County — which encompasses a wide swathe of BIPOC communities — to provide feedback on how that can be addressed.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO