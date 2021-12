Stocks closely associated with cryptocurrencies have also taken a hit as the market overall has downturned. Among the hardest hit is Marathon Digital Holdings, which has fallen nearly 30% since December 1 to just over $40. Over that same period of time, Riot Blockchain similarly fell 30%, from just over $40 itself to just below $28. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy has fallen 20% since the beginning of the month. Other stocks affected by the recent selloff in digital assets include Bakkt Holdings and Coinbase Global, which fell 9% and 4% respectively.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO