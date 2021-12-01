New Formula 4 racing series for Central and Eastern Europe

After mediocre practice sessions at the Lusail circuit in Qatar, Lewis Hamilton got his Mercedes right for qualifying, taking pole. On Sunday, he parlayed that pole position into a wire-to-wire victory, cruising to an easy victory over championship rival Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and closing the point gap to eight. Unfortunately, Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas didn’t have pace in the race and eventually retired the car, scoring no points. This closed the constructors’ championship battle to just five points with Mercedes hanging onto the lead. Hamilton’s epic drive in Brazil, coupled with his easy victory in Qatar, compelled British oddsmakers to revise their predictions for the driving championship winner, giving the nod to Hamilton with a 61 percent chance of taking his eighth title and breaking Michael Schumacher’s last record. Hamilton surpassed the German’s pole and win tallies earlier this season, and now has amassed 102 of each.
