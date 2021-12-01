ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC epidemiologist to lawmakers: NC needs to be prepared for ‘significant winter wave’ of COVID

By Michael Hyland
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTreB_0dBZao2O00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An epidemiologist at UNC-Chapel Hill told state lawmakers Wednesday that North Carolina needs to prepare for the potential of a “significant winter wave” of COVID-19 cases but also said he does not believe it’s “the most likely scenario.”

Dr. Justin Lessler testified before a legislative committee just before officials announced the first case of COVID-19 tied to the omicron variant had been detected in the United States.

First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says

“It’s gonna be a little bit before we are likely to see the impact of omicron here,” he said. “When we saw delta, delta was around in detectable numbers for months before we saw those summer delta surges.”

He said scientists are still working to learn more about the new variant, including how transmissible it is and how well vaccines and treatments perform.

“It’s so early. I mean, we’ve known about it for less than a week,” Lessler said. “We know it has the characteristics that are cause for concern. But, we really don’t know exactly how those are going to play out.”

NC leaders doubt new COVID-19 restrictions needed, urge vaccinations as omicron emerges

He noted the improving COVID-19 metrics the state has seen since the surge tied to the delta variant earlier this year.

“I am optimistic that those trends are likely to continue. Even if we get a small winter bump, that bump will be small and we’ll see downward trends as we move into the spring,” he said. “It’s very unlikely we’d ever go back to the full shutdowns unless something really substantially changes about the virus.”

He noted the new variant makes predicting the course of the pandemic in the next few months challenging, but added that more people are gaining some degree of protection through vaccinations and from previous infections.

“The rapidly increasing numbers of detection in South Africa and areas around it are concerning. But, these are very early days and we know very little,” said Lessler. “Whether this variant really represents a significant threat remains unclear.”

During a four-hour meeting Wednesday, state lawmakers asked Lessler about the long-term fight against COVID-19.

“Can COVID-19 really be defeated?” asked Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga).

Lessler said he thinks the goals should be to increase immunity in the broader population and get to the point that when cases surge we no longer see a corresponding surge in hospitalizations and deaths with impacts on the ability of hospitals to adequately care for COVID-19 patients and those dealing with other ailments.

“That’s when I start saying we’ve left the pandemic period,” he said.

He added that COVID-19 remains unpredictable, unlike the flu which follows a seasonal pattern.

“We’re getting waves in the summer and waves in the spring and waves in the winter at different times,” he said. “Hopefully by this summer and next winter, hopefully, we’ll sort of settle down.”

John Connaughton, an economist at UNC-Charlotte, spoke about the state’s economic recovery as unemployment has dropped since the initial stay-at-home orders. He said the emergence of the new variant could impact the trajectory of that recovery, but there are far too many things unknown about the variant to be able to predict that.

“I think it’s way too early to make those leaps as to how things are going to affect the economy when we don’t know how severe that disease is going to be. But, what we did see in those (previous) spikes was a slight downturn in the economy,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 16

George Gibbs
4d ago

We are experiencing an excuse for the next wave of deaths in the vaccinated that doesn't implicate the government, drug companies or Fauci. 

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Head of North Carolina health department stepping down

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dr. Mandy Cohen, the head of North Carolina’s health department and face of regular updates on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state for two years, is stepping down from her post, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. “Dr. Cohen, North Carolinians owe you a...
HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Cause of fire on iconic North Carolina mountain determined

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP/NEXSTAR) — Fire officials at Pilot Mountain learned the cause of the fire that continues to burn, marking five days of flames atop the North Carolina landmark. Officials say the cause is a campfire in an undesignated area. There is no info at this time on the party responsible for the campfire. […]
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
chathamjournal.com

Racial preferences in North Carolina are ending soon

Raleigh, NC – The state of Washington has it. California has it. Michigan has it. Oklahoma has it. Nebraska has it. Arizona has it. Florida, New Hampshire, and Idaho have a version of it. Within the next few years, North Carolina will have it, too: a legal prohibition against the...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
City
Waves, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
WCNC

These NC laws went into effect Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. — All or portions of over two dozen laws the North Carolina General Assembly approved this year took effect as the calendar changed to December. Measures starting Wednesday are designed to protect expectant mothers behind bars in part by prohibiting their shackling. They also raise the age for prosecuting children in juvenile courts from 6 to 8 years old.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina's 'Second Chance Act' aims to expunge records of non-violent offenses for certain offenders

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County District Attorney discussed a new state law called the Second Chance Act. The law expunges non-violent offenses that happened before offenders turned 18. In 2019, the state passed a law preventing teens ages 16-17 who commit crimes in North Carolina from automatically being charged in the adult criminal justice system.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WITN

New laws take effect in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Many measures that the North Carolina General Assembly approved this year have a start date of Dec. 1st. From laws designed to protect pregnant women behind bars, to police reform measures, the new laws count up to more than two dozen. The laws also include how...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deanna Ballard
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification now banned in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The “Carolina Squat” adaptations for trucks are now illegal in North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 692 earlier this year. The squat is much like its name where the back of the pickup truck is lowered or kept the same and the height in the front of the truck is raised. That makes a truck appear as if it “squatting.”
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina awarded $38M+ in funds for household water assistance

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina was awarded over $38 million in federal funding to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Due to the pandemic and its impact on our economy, many households are struggling to maintain their water service,” said Tara Myers, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Covid#Weather#Epidemiologist#Unemployment#Public Health#Unc Chapel Hill#Omicron
WITN

COVID-19 cases skyrocket week after Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A week after Thanksgiving and new COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in North Carolina. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday said there were another 3,780 cases reported. The last time daily new cases were that high was on October 6th when 3,816 cases...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WXII 12

North Carolina principal fired for diverse hiring, mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. — A former North Carolina charter school principal says in a lawsuit that he was fired after two months for hiring a culturally diverse staff and his COVID-19 mask mandate. Brian Bauer, who filed the lawsuit against Charter Schools USA, said he was hired to lead Cardinal Charter...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

1K+
Followers
424
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy