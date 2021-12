Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker served not only as the final entry in the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films, but also wrapped up the events of the entire Skywalker Saga, which resulted in a number of figures from all corners of the galaxy far, far away making appearances, including Denis Lawson appearing as Wedge Antilles in the final battle between the Resistance and The Final Order. While his appearance in the final film was quite brief, the actor recently noted that director J.J. Abrams initially asked him to commit five days to shooting, likely including more bits of dialogue, but he was only available for one, resulting in the quick cameo.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO