ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Texas Rangers release sketches, other details from serial killer Samuel Little's victims

By Katie Friel
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve months after one of the country's most prolific serial killers died in jail, Texas authorities are asking for the public's health identifying more of his potential victims. On December 1, the Texas Rangers released details on more than a dozen unsolved murders committed by serial killer Samuel ​Little, who also...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Observer

Dallas Serial Killer Verdict Shows Justice Is Scarce for Elderly Victims

A judge declared a mistrial this week in the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir, leaving the families of more than 20 victims waiting for answers. Billy Chemirmir, clad in a suit and mask and with his eyes downcast, spent last week at the criminal defense table at the Dallas County Courthouse. It was a rare taste of freedom for the father and former home healthcare worker since he was arrested in March 2018 for the murder of a North Dallas widow whom he’d allegedly stalked and smothered after meeting at a local Walmart. She was the last of what Collin and Dallas County prosecutors claim in indictments were at least 20 victims of a years-long robbery spree targeting vulnerable seniors who wore valuable jewelry and lived alone. Eighteen of those victims were murdered, indictments against Chemirmir claim; the other two survived.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
L'Observateur

New Details Released in Unsolved Samuel Little Murders

AUSTIN – The Texas Rangers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program and the United States Department of Justice are releasing new details in more than a dozen unsolved murders committed by serial killer Samuel Little, AKA Samuel McDowell, in hopes of bringing closure to these cases. “The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Little
KMOV

685 miles from first killing, I-70 serial killer strikes again

WICHITA, Kan. (KMOV.com) -- It was 685 miles from the Payless Shoe store in Indianapolis to La Bride d’Elegance and Sir Knight Tuxedo and Formal Wear in Wichita. Ten hours and 15 minutes of highway travel through four states. "I don't see somebody just wandering between here and Indy," said...
WICHITA, KS
wtoc.com

Third victim in Savannah linked to notorious killer Samuel Little

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are asking for your help in identifying a potential third victim in Savannah connected to notorious killer Samuel Little. Little was convicted of several murders in California and extradited to Texas. And now, the Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing new details about another possible victim here in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
OK! Magazine

New Details On Los Angeles Serial Killer 'Grim Sleeper' Exposed In REELZ Documentary

Grim Sleeper: The Friends Speak on REELZ Kenneth Mains, Cold Case Investigator Pamela Brooks, Former Sex Worker Richard Harris, Grim Sleeper's Neighbor Dominique Smith, Former Sex Worker Hired By Grim Sleeper “When you deal with serial killers, a lot of times you’re looking for M.O. you’re looking for signatures you’re looking for things that tie these victims together,” says Kenneth Mains, a cold case investigator familiar with the case of the Grim Sleeper. The REELZ documentary, “Grim Sleeper: The Friends Speak” sits down with survivors, and those who actually knew this serial killer to uncover what drove his passion for killing. From 1984 to 2007, Los Angeles was plagued by a string of murders that should have splashed across the front pages of every newspaper and been top priority for the LAPD. But they weren’t. The victims were prostitutes working the toughest streets in the city. All were African American. Many suspect the race and occupation of these women were the reason the LA cops turned a blind eye. When one of the victims survives, the killings stop and the case goes cold for years until he begins to strike again. Police nicknamed the killer “Grim Sleeper.” The REELZ documentary reveals that, with the help of familial DNA, the killer, whose real name was Lonnie David Franklin Jr, was arrested for at least 10 murders committed over a period of 23 years. The real question at the core of this story is: what allowed the Grim Sleeper to get away with murder for so long, and how many secrets did he take to his grave?
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Serial Killer#The Texas Rangers
95.3 MNC

Man murdered by infamous 1982 serial killer has been identified

A man who was murdered by an infamous serial killer in 1982 and whose body was found a year later in Jasper County has finally been identified. A forensic services company based out of Massachusetts – Redgrave Research Forensic Services – successfully identified the John Doe as William Joseph “Bill” Lewis, 19, of Peru, Indiana.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
Oxygen

‘This Family Really Missed Him,' Unidentified Victim Of Serial Killer Identified As Missing Football Player

Remains of a young man that were discovered 38 years ago have now been identified as a missing football player whose family has been desperately searching for him for decades. Redgrave Research Forensic Service, a forensics services company based out of Massachusetts, has identified the victim through DNA as William Joseph “Bill” Lewis, 19. Known as a John Doe for decades, Lewis’ skeletal remains were found on a farm not far from the Indiana city of Rensselaer in 1983. Investigators determined at the time that he had been killed at least one year prior; his identification was announced Thursday by authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Wilson trial: Jury hears testimonies from Texas Rangers, forensic pathologist

Day two of the David Wilson trial ended with defense lawyer Frank Sellers of Fort Worth extracting an admission from Texas Ranger Cody Allen, lead investigator for the district attorney, that on March 5, 2019, he sought an arrest warrant for manslaughter, not murder or capital murder. Allen spent considerable...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Independent

Suspected killer hands himself in after airing of true crime episode on his case

A man suspected in a 2012 killing has turned himself in within a month of the airing of a true-crime episode on his case. Austin, Texas police have announced that Hector Hugo Ramirez-Lopez, 33, has surrendered to Mexican authorities. He stands accused of stabbing 22-year-old Randall Wells to death more than nine years ago. Texas authorities said an officer was responding to a call at an apartment building on April 28, 2012 when he heard a “loud crash and looked over to find that a vehicle had crashed into the southwest parking lot of this complex, unrelated to his call”....
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy