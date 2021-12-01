ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

'Significant' flaws: Partially built Beltway 8 Bridge over Houston Ship Channel will be demolished due to design errors

By Jay R. Jordan
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris County commissioners voted Tuesday to demolish and rebuild parts of the under-construction Beltway 8 bridge over the Houston Ship Channel after the original designs were found to have "significant" flaws. The setback will cost the county $291 million, including $50 million to demolish some sections that have already been built,...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

KUYKENDAHL BRIDGE AT COUNTY LINE PARTIALLY CLOSED

The right northbound lane of the Kuykendahl Road bridge that connects Montgomery County and Harris County is closed until further notice after two vehicular fires caused damage to the pavement and guardrail. Precinct 3 is having a bridge inspector come out today to do a more in-depth evaluation of the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
ABQJournal

Pause on Houston highway project partially lifted amid talks

HOUSTON — The Texas Transportation Commission said it has reached an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration that would allow the state to resume design work on certain parts of a disputed project that would remake 24 miles along Interstate 45 and several other roadways in the Houston area. The...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
State
Florida State
Harris County, TX
Government
enr.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Wins $92M Contract for Houston Ship Channel Dredging

Port Houston is moving forward with plans to expand the Houston Ship Channel from the Gulf of Mexico and across Galveston Bay. The Port Commission signed a $92.5 million contract with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. for dredging work as the first phase of the channel’s widening and improvement Project 11, the company announced on Nov. 22.
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Ship Channel#Design#The Houston Chronicle#Figg Bridge Group#Cowi#World Highways#Ship Channel Constructors
westkentuckystar.com

Flaws that caused crack in Memphis I-40 bridge likely there since construction

The crack in a steel beam that forced an emergency summer shutdown of the I-40 bridge across the Mississippi River at Memphis likely originated nearly 50 years ago during the component’s fabrication. That's the opinion of analysis released this month by engineers near Chicago. Discovered during a routine inspection, a...
MEMPHIS, TN
thesunpapers.com

Medford bridge ordered closed due to unsafe structure

The Burlington County Engineer’s Office has ordered the immediate closure of the Jackson Road Bridge over Birchwood Lake due to compromised structure issues. The emergency closure took effect at 1 p.m. Nov. 23 and is expected to remain in place until repairs are made to the bridge structure. Design work for repairs is ongoing and county officials anticipate the work will begin as soon as materials are obtained and will take several weeks to complete.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
KIMT

Mason City files lawsuit over partial collapse of historic warehouse

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City is taking the owner of a historic downtown building to court over its partial collapse. A section of the east parapet, the low protective wall along the edge of the roof, of the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. warehouse at 503 S. Federal Avenue collapsed on June 29. City inspectors say portions of the remaining parapet walls are structurally compromised and at risk of further collapse, leading to the city to close off sidewalks and a lane of traffic around the warehouse ever since for safety.
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
INFORUM

Broadway bridge to be demolished; decision on new bridge delayed

FARGO — The closed North Broadway bridge that serves the far north parts of Fargo and Moorhead will likely be demolished next year as serious concerns have been raised about its safety to even pedestrians, but no decisions have been made on whether to rebuild or at what height. That...
FARGO, ND
roadsbridges.com

Applying BIM Methodology to Bridge Projects with OpenBridge Designer

Building information modeling (BIM) is being increasingly adopted in the bridge design and construction industry, as 3D information models improve design quality for more accurate drawings, constructability, and collaboration. However, bridge engineers need to overcome challenges when applying these techniques to actual projects. They need to take an immense amount of information generated by their structural model and make it useful for professionals further down the line in the bridge’s lifecycle. This is where BIM level, level of development (LOD) and digital twins come in as an important role in understanding what designers and contractors need to deliver to owner-operators. Join us for this webinar to learn how Bentley’s OpenBridge Designer starts the BIM process for the modeling, analysis, design, and deliverables for any type of bridges, as well as how it can help you achieve the LOD required in your different project phases by maintaining the flow of information through the entire bridge lifecycle.
FLORIDA STATE
Laredo Morning Times

City working on cataloging, regulating Laredo HOAs

During the Laredo City Council meeting, Homeowners Associations landed on the radars of local leaders. Councilmembers discussed on Monday night cataloging and having regulations for HOAs to allow easier access for residents and to protect them from abusive behavior. According to Orlando Navarro, Laredo Planning Director, he was currently attempting...
LAREDO, TX
Middletown Press

Wilton Center pedestrian bridge next grant-funded project to be built

WILTON — The town’s next major grant-funded project will be the pedestrian foot bridge set to span from the Wilton Train Station over the Norwalk River to Merwin Meadows Park, giving the town greater connectivity to Wilton Center. “We are very close to getting authorization” for “getting that out bid,”...
WILTON, CT
CBS LA

Monorail Or Heavy Rail? Metro Wants Public Input On Ambitious Project To Connect San Fernando Valley To LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Sepulveda Pass is notorious for being awful, even among L.A.’s famously busy freeways, and Metro is looking for public input on how to improve that commute with a high-capacity transit line. Metro is hosting the first of three virtual public meetings Tuesday night to share details about the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. The proposed megaproject would follow the path of the 405 Freeway, connecting the San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles and eventually reach LAX. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images) Several technologies are being considered for the ambitious project including an aerial...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy