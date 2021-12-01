'Significant' flaws: Partially built Beltway 8 Bridge over Houston Ship Channel will be demolished due to design errors

Building information modeling (BIM) is being increasingly adopted in the bridge design and construction industry, as 3D information models improve design quality for more accurate drawings, constructability, and collaboration. However, bridge engineers need to overcome challenges when applying these techniques to actual projects. They need to take an immense amount of information generated by their structural model and make it useful for professionals further down the line in the bridge’s lifecycle. This is where BIM level, level of development (LOD) and digital twins come in as an important role in understanding what designers and contractors need to deliver to owner-operators. Join us for this webinar to learn how Bentley’s OpenBridge Designer starts the BIM process for the modeling, analysis, design, and deliverables for any type of bridges, as well as how it can help you achieve the LOD required in your different project phases by maintaining the flow of information through the entire bridge lifecycle.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO