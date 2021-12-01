'Significant' flaws: Partially built Beltway 8 Bridge over Houston Ship Channel will be demolished due to design errors
By Jay R. Jordan
Laredo Morning Times
6 days ago
Harris County commissioners voted Tuesday to demolish and rebuild parts of the under-construction Beltway 8 bridge over the Houston Ship Channel after the original designs were found to have "significant" flaws. The setback will cost the county $291 million, including $50 million to demolish some sections that have already been built,...
(Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
