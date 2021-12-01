ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Table Mesa King Soopers Store In Boulder To Reopen In Late January Following Mass Shooting

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – King Soopers officials announced on Dec. 1 they will re-open the Table Mesa location in Boulder on Jan. 20. The store has been closed since a gunman opened fire inside killing 10 people on March 22 .

In the eight months since then, King Soopers has worked on redesigning the store with associate and community input.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1BQ5_0dBZZUMh00

(credit: CBS)

“This store has been the cornerstone of the South Boulder Community for the last 49 years and has served as an icon, providing food and a sense of community to our neighbors, friends and customers and we are looking forward to welcoming our associates and the community back to their fully remodeled store,” a spokesperson for King Soopers said in a news release on Wednesday.

Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett says he’s grateful for the collaboration between the grocery store chain and the community.

King Soopers says it will keep its Boulder Strong Resource Center at 2935 Baseline Road open to anyone in need of support.

Earlier this month, the store hosted a number of job fairs ahead of the reopening. Officials say 50% of the store’s employees committed to come back when the redesign was finished.

