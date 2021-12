This column has appeared in previous Town Crier Thanksgiving Football Sections. You will wake up 35 years from today and your knees will creak, your right elbow might pop and the arthritis in both hands gets you off to a slow start. Those ankles might swell overnight and that busted nose that you never had fixed kept you from sleeping well last night, and that scar over your right eye left by a helmet jarred against your forehead kind of gives you that rugged, man-about-the-bowery look. You might think about digging out that old high school yearbook to search for a memory from this morning. Don’t bother, for you will carry them around with you forever.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO