Public Health

VDH reports highest COVID spike in weeks with 2,413 new cases, 80 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 2,413 new coronavirus cases — the largest single-day case spike since Nov. 17 — and 20 new virus-related deaths in Wednesday’s update, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 971,529 confirmed and probable cases and 14,730 confirmed and probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 716,564 cases and 12,367 deaths are related to the virus as of Wednesday, Dec. 1. However, 254,965 cases and 2,363 deaths are still reported as “probable.”

First US case of omicron variant detected in California, CDC says

Meanwhile, the department says the seven-day testing positivity rate for all types of COVID-19 tests has stayed at 7.1 percent over the past 24 hours.

Health officials reported 2,413 new COVID-19 cases, 80 new virus-related hospitalizations, and 20 new virus-related deaths around the Commonwealth between Nov. 30, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Health)

According to VDH’s Wednesday count, more than 156,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

  • Alleghany County: 2,275 cases (+9), 85 hospitalizations, and 83 deaths
  • Amherst County: 4,526 cases (+9) , 232 hospitalizations, and 61 deaths
  • Appomattox County: 2,531 cases (+12) , 124 hospitalizations (+1), and 36 deaths
  • Bath County: 516 cases (+4) , 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths
  • Bedford County: 10,460 cases (+33) , 425 hospitalizations (+14), and 167 deaths (+3)
  • Bland County: 1,127 cases (+1) , 51 hospitalizations, and 17 deaths
  • Botetourt County: 4,179 cases (+23) , 97 hospitalizations, and 57 deaths
  • Buena Vista: 1,423 cases (+3) , 33 hospitalizations, and 28 deaths
  • Campbell County: 7,634 cases (+36), 375 hospitalizations (+7), and 149 deaths (+2)
  • Carroll County: 4,338 cases (+15), 323 hospitalizations (+1), and 105 deaths
  • Charlotte County: 1,378 cases (+5), 82 hospitalizations, and 28 deaths
  • Covington: 783 cases (+1), 33 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths
  • Craig County: 652 cases (+2) , 21 hospitalizations, and 10 deaths
  • Danville: 6,491 cases (+9), 376 hospitalizations (+3), and 198 deaths
  • Floyd County: 1,556 cases (+2) , 49 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths
  • Franklin County: 6,492 cases (+22) , 270 hospitalizations, and 112 deaths
  • Galax: 1,628 cases (+2) , 131 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths
  • Giles County: 2,414 cases (+6) , 93 hospitalizations, and 33 deaths
  • Grayson County: 2,303 cases (+16), 144 hospitalizations, and 52 deaths
  • Halifax County: 4,133 cases (+3), 182 hospitalizations, and 114 deaths
  • Henry County: 7,065 cases (+19), 462 hospitalizations (+1), and 174 deaths
  • Highland County: 195 cases (+1), 2 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
  • Lexington: 1,629 cases, 37 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths
  • Lynchburg: 12,039 cases (+22), 490 hospitalizations (+3), and 196 deaths (+1)
  • Martinsville: 2,223 cases (+5), 186 hospitalizations, and 94 deaths (+2)
  • Montgomery County: 12,173 cases (+20), 265 hospitalizations (+1), and 114 deaths
  • Nelson County: 1,456 cases (+4), 60 hospitalizations (+1), and 20 deaths
  • Patrick County: 2,291 cases (+8), 137 hospitalizations, and 59 deaths
  • Pittsylvania County: 8,504 cases (+28), 385 hospitalizations (+2), and 131 deaths (+1)
  • Pulaski County: 4,421 cases (+8), 226 hospitalizations, and 97 deaths
  • Radford: 3,055 cases (+3), 51 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths
  • Roanoke City: 12,889 cases (+38) , 327 hospitalizations (+1), and 257 deaths
  • Roanoke County: 12,705 cases (+41) , 272 hospitalizations, and 183 deaths
  • Rockbridge County: 2,286 cases (+3), 80 hospitalizations, and 66 deaths
  • Salem: 3,774 cases (+12) , 102 hospitalizations, and 69 deaths
  • Wythe County: 4,815 cases (+10), 270 hospitalizations (+1), and 111 deaths

**items in bold indicate increases or decreases in the total number of cases, hospitalizations, and/or deaths since the previous weekday**

Health officials say they have received 39,782 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Wednesday, which is 80 more hospitalizations than VDH reported on Tuesday. This marks the largest single-day jump in hospitalizations since Oct. 28.

