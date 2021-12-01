ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors snap up metaverse real estate

By New York Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Justin Bieber performed at a live concert in November, but the show wasn’t in a stadium or arena. Like recent performances from Ariana Grande,...

AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
Fortune

Digital land is selling for millions as people scramble to snatch up virtual real estate in the metaverse—and it could be a multitrillion-dollar opportunity

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. While prices for physical real estate have skyrocketed over the past year, the price of digital land online has also boomed as interest in the “metaverse” picks up. The metaverse refers to a handful...
Curbed

Douglas Elliman’s Top Brokers Are Selling Luxury Real Estate in the Metaverse

Tal and Oren Alexander, the brothers who became famous for closing megadeals in their early 20s then moved onto the biggest deals ever in their early 30s — they represented Ken Griffin when he bought that record-setting $238 million penthouse at 220 Central Park South in 2019 — recently announced that they’ll be developing and selling luxury real estate in the metaverse. That is, in virtual reality. It’s all imaginary construction; it can’t be lived in but exists only to be bought and sold and conspicuously consumed. Which sounds about right.
Fortune

China stores 70% of its wealth in real estate. Now, the property crisis is forcing investors to reconsider their favorite means of savings

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A residential development called Sunshine Peninsula, in Guangzhou, a metropolitan port city on China’s southern coast, is billed as a modern, seaside escape. Ads for the 5,000-apartment complex depict a glitzy waterfront neighborhood with palm-tree–lined boulevards and European-style gardens.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Santa Rosa investor plans 50% real estate portfolio expansion

A Santa Rosa-based commercial real estate investor with millions of square feet has a new president as the company plans to increase the value of its portfolio by 50% by the end of next year. STG Group in November promoted Jim Ballard to president, and John Ziegler retained the role...
biggerpockets.com

Virtual Real Estate is Real and Growing

When Facebook changed its name to Meta, a lot of us saw it as a strategy to get away from the dark clouds that had been dampening Facebook’s status. But what Meta really equates to is Facebook’s pivot towards the “Metaverse”, a cryptocurrency-powered collection of virtual worlds. Within these worlds, people can interact with each other, transact in business, enjoy concerts, and make investments just as they would in real life, but in a simulation that’s akin to a video game.
therealdeal.com

Virtual real estate speculators notch another record deal

The number of virtual real estate deals is rising as quickly as their real-world value. Republic Realm, an investor and developer of virtual land, paid $4.3 million on Tuesday for property in The Sandbox, a popular metaverse oriented toward gaming that launched this week after four years of development, according to the website NonFungible.com.
