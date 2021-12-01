ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Billionaire Ross Perot, Jr Gifts Dallas Police Department New Helicopter

By Kennedi Walker
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas billionaire businessman Ross Perot, Jr. gifted the Dallas Police Department a new helicopter on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

It will be used to help find criminals, property and missing people.

The helicopter can carry loads of up to one ton and can fit a pilot and five passengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8HUD_0dBZXAsz00

Dallas Police helicopter from Ross Perot, Jr. (CBS 11)

It’s capable of flying for three hours.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Mayor Eric Johnson said the helicopter is critical in keeping neighborhoods safe.

Perot has supported DPD in the past.

He said he hopes the gift makes it easier for officers to protect and serve and for residents to feel safe.

“People want to live in cities that work, that are safe, and well-run,” said Perot. “Dallas fits that category. We don’t want to take it for granted. We want to continue to help our city to be a great city.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7kNP_0dBZXAsz00

Dallas Police helicopter from Ross Perot, Jr. (CBS 11)

Perot said the Dallas Police Department can expect more big gestures like this one in the future.

