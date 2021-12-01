ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Belsito (D) defeats Snow (R) in Massachusetts House special election

By Andrew McNair
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288Ab4_0dBZX8Cm00

A special general election was held for the Massachusetts House of Representatives 4th Essex District on Nov. 30. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito (D) won the special election with 2,504 votes, or 55.4% of the total, defeating Robert Snow (R).

Belsito is the first Democrat to win election to the district since 1858.

Special Democratic and Republican primary elections were held on Nov. 2. The filing deadline passed on Sept. 28.

The special election was called after Bradford Hill (R) resigned from office on Sept. 15 to be appointed to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Hill represented the 4th Essex District from 1999 to 2021.

As of December, 66 state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2021 in 21 states. Between 2011 and 2020, an average of 75 special elections took place each year. Massachusetts has held 45 state legislative special elections from 2010 to 2020.

Entering the special election, the Massachusetts House of Representatives had 129 Democrats, 29 Republicans, and one independent. A majority in the chamber requires 81 seats. Massachusetts has a divided government where neither party holds a trifecta. The Republican Party controls the office of governor, while the Democratic Party controls both chambers of the state legislature.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

State signature deadline for Massachusetts 2022 initiatives was Wednesday

Three initiative campaigns submitted more than the required number of validated signatures (80,239) to the Massachusetts secretary of state on Dec. 1. This means that the initiatives will go to the Massachusetts General Court. If the general court does not enact the initiatives, a smaller second round of signatures will be required to put the measures on the 2022 ballot.
Ballotpedia News

Democrats outraise Republicans by 125% in Virginia state legislative races

New campaign finance filings for Virginia state legislative races showed that Democrats led Republicans in fundraising through the election cycle. Between January 1, 2020, and November 25, 2021, Democratic candidates outraised Republican candidates by 125 percent. Heading into the general elections, 103 Democratic candidates raised $56.39 million compared to $25.11...
VIRGINIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

A sneak peek at 2022 local elections

Welcome to the Wednesday, December 8, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. The Department of Justice sues Texas over its congressional, state legislative maps. Biden’s Article III judicial nominations. Looking ahead to 2022 local elections. Last week, we looked at 2022 statewide filing deadlines,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

The city of Sacramento is in the final stages of redistricting after Measure B authorized a delay due to the pandemic

The Sacramento Independent Redistricting Commission is set to select its 2022 redistricting map on Dec. 8 with final adoption scheduled for Dec. 16. In November 2020, voters in Sacramento approved Measure B, which amended the city’s charter authorizing a one-time delay in the redistricting process. The amendment moved the deadline for map adoption to 130 days before the 2022 primary city election, which is scheduled for June 7, 2022. This moved the deadline to January 28, 2022.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Ballotpedia News

Recall election to be held Dec. 14 against Nebraska county supervisor

A recall election against Doris Karloff (R), District 2 representative of the seven-member Saunders County Board of Supervisors in Nebraska, is being held on Dec. 14. The recall effort was started by Rhonda Carritt, a resident of Wahoo, Nebraska, which is represented by Karloff on the county board of supervisors. Carritt said Karloff was not representing “the best interests of the district.” Carritt confirmed with the Wahoo Newspaper that the recall was related to a solar farm project in the county among other things.
NEBRASKA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 2

Parnell withdraws from Senate race in Penn., Dr. Oz enters. After Parnell ended his campaign, CNN contributor and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.) said, “Right now you’ve got a wide-open, fluid field in Pennsylvania.” Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco III said, “My most important goal is to keep this seat in Republican hands come 2022, and I believe Dr. Oz’s entry into the race gives us a significant opportunity to do that.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 2

Two incumbent Democrats to face each other in U.S. House primary in Georgia. Incumbent Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath each won congressional districts in Georgia previously held by Republicans. McBath (6th District) is running for re-election in the newly drawn 7th District, which pits her against Bourdeaux in the Democratic primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
