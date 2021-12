When you think of Maine, the first thing that comes to mind may not be rockets, but a Brunswick company is trying to change that. BluShift Aerospace launched Maine's first-ever commercial rocket earlier this year and has become the first company in the world to launch a rocket powered by carbon-neutral biofuel. It has been trying to find a suitable location for its mission control facility and a launch site for future space-bound rockets, but the company is receiving some pushback from those who work in one of Maine's more well-known industries.

