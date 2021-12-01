Sen. Bracy looks to expand Ocoee scholarships for 1920 massacre victims

TALLAHASSEE – A program set up earlier this year to award scholarships to the descendants of victims of the 1920 Ocoee massacre could be expanded next year under a proposal from Sen. Randolph Bracy.

The proposal would increase the number of scholarships from 50 to 500, keeping the annual awards at $6,000 per student. To do so would require $3 million in funding.

“You can start to heal some of the racial divides and racial wounds of this country by not only acknowledging it but going a step further and financially addressing what was done financially 100 years ago,” said Bracy, a Democrat from Ocoee.

The scholarships are available to all African-American students, but descendants of victims of the massacre are given first preference for the awards.

On election day in 1920, white Ocoee residents rampaged against Black people attempting to vote, with some Black residents lynched and terrorized. Some estimates of how many were killed in the massacre exceed 30 deaths, but the exact count is undertermined.

Most Black property owners in Ocoee abandoned or sold their holdings after the massacre, many at high discounts. Research by the Orange County Regional History Center showed 24 Blacks owned 42 properties in the Ocoee area at the time of the massacre.

The combined value of those Black-owned properties now is estimated at more than $9 million.

Bracy worked to bring awareness of the history of the massacre in the lead-up to the 100th anniversary in 2020. He first pushed for reparation payments in the budget but the plan was converted to scholarships.

He said efforts to ban critical race theory can be used to obscure teachings about the massacre and other racial violence during the slavery and Jim Crow eras.

“When we only want to focus on the positive parts of our history – we have an ugly history, that’s just a fact,” Bracy said. “And trying to discourage teachers from talking about it and teaching it I think does a disservice to our people.”

Lawmakers will consider the proposal when they convene their next 60-day regular session on Jan. 11.

