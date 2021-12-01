ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human?

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prehistoric footprints that have puzzled scientists since...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
heritagedaily.com

Ancient human relative “walked like a human, but climbed like an ape”

New lower back fossils are the “missing link” that settles a decades-old debate proving early hominins used their upper limbs to climb like apes, and their lower limbs to walk like humans. An international team of scientists from New York University, the University of the Witwatersrand and 15 other institutions...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Smithonian

Say Hello to the Scientist Harvesting Clues About Ancient Gourds and Maize

There's always that friend who goes gourd-crazy in the fall. But for some, this seasonal obsession is a lifelong profession. At the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, one scientist has made a career of studying ancient gourds and other crops to understand more about the roots of plant domestication.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

Raw meat led to ancient animal-to-human disease spillover: study

Hacking up raw meat ended so poorly for this Neanderthal that it’s significant to humanity’s evolutionary history. Scientists have confirmed one of the earliest known instances of a disease jumping from an animal to a human, an event formally known as “spillover.” HIV and COVID-19 are also both examples of spillover disease.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Neanderthal fossil may be earliest evidence of disease jumping from animals to humans

Scientists have found one of the earliest examples of a disease jumping from animals to humans while reexamining a Neanderthal fossil.The specimen, known as the “Old Man of La Chapelle,” was unearthed in a cave near the French village of La Chapelle-aux-Saints in 1908.It is the first nearly complete prehistoric human fossil to be unearthed and one of the most studied, said researchers, including Martin Haeusler from the University of Zürich in Germany.Earlier studies found the human had died about 50,000 years ago when he was in his late 50s or 60s and that he had advanced osteoarthritis, the most...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Footprints#Animals#Tanzania#Ap
ScienceBlog.com

Mystery solved: Footprints from site a at Laetoli, Tanzania, are from early humans, not bears

The oldest unequivocal evidence of upright walking in the human lineage are footprints discovered at Laetoli, Tanzania in 1978, by paleontologist Mary Leakey and her team. The bipedal trackways date to 3.7 million years ago. Another set of mysterious footprints was partially excavated at nearby Site A in 1976 but dismissed as possibly being made by a bear. A recent re-excavation of the Site A footprints at Laetoli and a detailed comparative analysis reveal that the footprints were made by an early human— a bipedal hominin, according to a new study reported in Nature.
SCIENCE
wtaq.com

Tanzania footprints offer clues on origin of human upright walking

(Reuters) – Five fossil footprints left in volcanic ash 3.66 million years ago in Tanzania are giving scientists new insight on a landmark in human evolution – upright walking – while showing that its origins are more complicated than previously known. Researchers said on Wednesday a thorough new examination of...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
heritagedaily.com

Lost world gives glimpse of planet before last Ice Age

A lost world in Mexico has offered scientists a glimpse of the planet before the last Ice Age. Scientists have identified a mangrove forest located on the San Pedro Martir River, which is the last remnant of an ancient ecosystem dating back 110,000 years ago. A mangrove is a shrub...
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Ancient Footprints Suggest a Mysterious Hominid Lived Alongside Lucy’s Kind

The tracks date back 3.66 million years in East Africa. McNutt’s group focused on two consecutive footprints that were particularly well-preserved. Foot shapes, proportions and stride characteristics of the Laetoli individual differed in various ways from those of A. afarensis individuals at the same site. The prints also didn’t match those from modern juvenile black bears and modern chimps walking upright, present-day East African Daasanach people who typically don’t wear shoes or preserved footprints of East African hunter-gatherers dating to between roughly 12,000 and 10,000 years ago (SN: 5/14/20).
SCIENCE
Popular Mechanics

If We Find Fossils On Mars, They Could Be Fake, Scientists Warn

Mars may be dotted with "signs of life," but we've been fooled before. Researchers urge caution in a new paper detailing the history of false "biosignatures." Those include archaeological deposits that only look like bacterial cells and carbon-based molecules. If we find fossils on Mars, there's a good chance that...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy