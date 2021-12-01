ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Live updates: Greek lawmakers OK vaccine mandate for elderly

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek lawmakers have approved legislation making vaccination for COVID-19 mandatory for all people aged...

Janesville Gazette

Live updates: Pfizer seeks US booster OK for kids aged 16-17

NEW YORK — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to get booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get boosters to pump up immunity that can wane about six months after vaccination — calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.
The Independent

A price too high: Elderly Greeks say fines for failing to get Covid vaccine are too costly

Greece’s drastic decision to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over with fines for those who do not comply has sparked frustration among pensioners who say they are already struggling financially.The announcement from Athens on Tuesday means Greece is the second European country to make vaccinations mandatory, after Austria, although it is the first in the EU to target a specific age group.Over-60s who have not been vaccinated or made an appointment for their first dose by 16 January will face a monthly fine of 100 euro (£85), with the collected money helping to finance Greece’s hospitals.Greece...
dailyjournal.net

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: State lawmakers should drop vaccine mandate ban

Last week, Indiana lawmakers failed to reach a consensus in an effort to rush through legislation enacting a statewide ban on vaccine mandates. That was a good stroke of luck for Hoosiers, and lawmakers should not be hasty to try to pick up the fumble and force it across the line when they reconvene for their normal session on Jan. 4.
Fox News

New Jersey Republican lawmakers defy COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Disorder and confusion erupted in the halls outside the New Jersey Assembly on Thursday as several Republican lawmakers defied a new requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test and were blocked by state troopers— albeit briefly — from entering the ornate chamber. Hours later, a state...
AFP

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high. Europe is battling a fierce surge in the pandemic, with the WHO registering 120,000 Covid-related deaths on the continent since November 23 when it warned of up to 500,000 more deaths by March 2022. Regional director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted". Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said these were "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.
The Independent

Spain approves COVID vaccine for children in 5-11 age group

Spain’s health ministry gave the go-ahead Tuesday for children between ages 5 and 11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.Italy and Austria have also been inoculating children since the European Union’s drug regulator on Nov. 25 authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on that age group.The European Medicines Agency’s decision opened the way for jabs to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils across the continent.The Spanish health ministry tweeted news of the approval, following the decision of an expert committee. The rollout is due to begin Dec. 15, two...
AFP

France's Zemmour injured after rally marred by fighting

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour was left lightly injured after being assaulted at his first campaign rally on Sunday where fighting also broke out during his speech in front of thousands of supporters.  Shortly after he started speaking, fighting broke out and chairs were thrown at activists who stood up with "No to Racism" written on their T-shirts. 
The Independent

French far-right TV pundit holds presidential campaign rally

Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour is holding his first campaign rally Sunday near Paris a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April’s presidential election in a video relaying his anti-migrants, anti Islam views.The 63-year-old with multiple hate-speech convictions has unveiled his campaign’s slogan: “Impossible is not French,” a quote attributed to Napoleon.The rally, which was initially to take place in a Paris concert hall, has been moved to a bigger exhibition center in a northern suburb of the capital. The move was prompted by security reasons as a protest against Zemmour took place...
Frankfort Times

Williamsport native and Trump cabinet member receives 40 under 40 recognition

Harrisburg -- Phillip Trometter, originally from Williamsport, has been selected as one of City & States Magazine's 40 Under 40. The listing is a who's-who of young advocates, attorneys, nonprofit and business leaders, and lawmakers. As the vice president of operations at Penn Strategies, Phillip Trometter oversees the firm’s daily...
WLNS

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and […]
Washington Examiner

A vengeful EU is forcing a crisis in Northern Ireland

At the end of World War I, Winston Churchill watched Europe rise from beneath the floodwaters, its borders redrawn, its monarchies toppled. One soggy patch of soil, however, had not changed. “As the deluge subsides and the waters fall short, we see the dreary steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone emerging once again. The integrity of their quarrel is one of the few institutions that have been unaltered in the cataclysm.”
