Premier League

Chelsea beats Watford 2-1 to stay top of Premier League

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

WATFORD, England (AP) — Chelsea stayed top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1...

www.ftimes.com

firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Manchester City Player Ratings as Manchester City dominate Watford in a 3-1 victory

Watford vs Manchester City: Manchester City visited Watford at the Vicarage Road on Matchday 14 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. A dominant performance from the visiting side as the Premier League champions took on a struggling Watford side who were overwhelming underdogs coming into this game. Manchester City were on the front foot ever since the first whistle of the game and an early goal only made them grow in confidence as they pulled ahead, courtesy of a brace from Bernardo Silva who was electric. The hosts did get a goal back through Cucho Hernandez but it was a little too late for the Hornets as Manchester City go atop the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Watford 1-3 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling and a brace from Bernardo Silva hands the visitors victory at Vicarage Road as Pep Guardiola's side take advantage of Chelsea's defeat to move to the top of the Premier League table

Pep Guardiola channelled his inner Ossie Ardiles as he played with five forwards to smash through Watford’s defensive plan and return to the top for the first time since they were crowned champions last season. Not since Ardiles threw caution to the wind and played five up front for Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Player Ratings: Watford 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

Ederson - 6 It was going very well until the goal, which he should have done better on. He stays on 99 clean sheets, but not for too long I’m sure. Looked pretty dangerous going forward and kept João Pedro quiet. They’re the two most important things and Walker achieves them consistently.
MANCHESTER, NY
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 2 Watford

Leicester City saw off Watford by a score of 4-2 in an exceedingly strange match at the King Power on Sunday. James Maddison’s opener was cancelled by a Josh King penalty, but a Jamie Vardy first-half brace gave the Foxes a 3-1 lead at the break. Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis scored in a snowy second half to provide the final margin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are leading the way on 29 points after 12 games, losing only once back in September to Manchester City. While Manchester United are under caretaker Michael Carrick, with Ralf Rangnick set to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Origi in the right place at the right time - again

"Who ya gonna call?" Not Ghostbusters. Divock Origi is Liverpool’s go-to man in a crisis. This was the 13th occasion Liverpool have scored a winning goal in stoppage time under Jurgen Klopp. Of that, there can be no coincidence. Origi didn’t need this goal to be an icon at Anfield,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City - A Positive Defeat

A frantic start and a spirited second half; more encouraging signs under Steven Gerrard?. Super Ollie Watkins! How brilliant was he and could we have had a couple more goals?. Should we see Douglas Luiz remain in a more advanced midfield role?. Emi delight and Bailey frustrations; what can we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will make his first appearance on the touchline at Old Trafford today with the visit of Crystal Palace.After watching the 3-2 win over Arsenal in the stands, Rangnick was unveiled on Friday and said he was looking to instill more "balance" to a team prone to conceding goals.That aim will get a stern first test from Crystal Palace, who have been a strong attacking unit with Conor Gallagher particularly impressing so far this season. FOLLOW LIVE - Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Team news, line-ups and build-up for Premier League fixture todayUnited came...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Clock ticking for Rafa Benitez at Everton as Marcel Brands’ exit puts spotlight on manager

The clock is ticking for Rafa Benitez. Yesterday’s departure of Marcel Brands, Goodison’s director of football, puts the spotlight firmly on the Everton manager.Benitez’s team host Arsenal tonight and are aiming to break a winless streak that goes back to September. Their most recent defeat, a 4-1 pummelling by Liverpool, inflamed an already restive fanbase and precipitated the sacking of Brands. The Dutchman’s 3½ years on Merseyside was not a success but Brands was still a scapegoat.Since Farhad Moshiri bought into the club five years ago, Everton have spent more than half a billion in the transfer market and are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rafael Benitez lauds Everton’s ‘perfect’ comeback win against Arsenal

Everton boss Rafael Benitez spoke of it being a “perfect” night after his side’s winless run came to an end in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.After Martin Odegaard’s volley in first-half stoppage time put the visitors ahead, Richarlison – having had two efforts ruled out for offside via VAR checks either side of the opener – drew things level with a 79th-minute header, on the follow up after Demarai Gray hit the bar.Gray then secured the Toffees’ first win in nine Premier League outings by sending a fine strike in off the post...
PREMIER LEAGUE

