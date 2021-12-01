Chelsea beats Watford 2-1 to stay top of Premier League

Watford vs Manchester City: Manchester City visited Watford at the Vicarage Road on Matchday 14 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. A dominant performance from the visiting side as the Premier League champions took on a struggling Watford side who were overwhelming underdogs coming into this game. Manchester City were on the front foot ever since the first whistle of the game and an early goal only made them grow in confidence as they pulled ahead, courtesy of a brace from Bernardo Silva who was electric. The hosts did get a goal back through Cucho Hernandez but it was a little too late for the Hornets as Manchester City go atop the Premier League table.

