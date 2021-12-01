Tampa Bay Downs Results Wednesday December 1st, 2021

OLDSMAR, Fla — Things will look a bit different for those headed to Tampa Bay Downs for the opening day of horse racing. Following a year of COVID restrictions, the team at Tampa Bay Downs used the off-season to make some improvements to the property. They refurbished and repainted the...
TAMPA, Fla. — There is just something about opening day at Tampa Bay Downs. From the sound of the bugle, the horses snorting in the paddock, fans placing bets and the roar as the horses gallop towards the finish line. There is just something thrilling and joyous about it. Guiding...
The most successful year in BKFC history continues to roll on as they have announced their next event will take place in Tampa, Florida. The promotion announced this week that BKFC Fight Night: Tampa will take place on a rare Thursday, specifically on December 9th at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.
1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center scored his team-leading 12th goal and fourth game-winner of the season in the third period. 2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 28 saves in his third consecutive win. 3. Nick Bjugstad, Wild: The winger opened the scoring, the first goal given up by...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The margin for error for the San Francisco 49ers is extremely thin — especially when they play the Seattle Seahawks. So after a mistake-filled 30-23 loss on Sunday ended with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing back-to-back incomplete passes to Trent Sherfield following a 95-yard drive, the Niners can't afford many more slipups down the stretch.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bruce Boudreau got his first win as coach of the Canucks on Monday as Vancouver blanked the Los Angeles Kings 4-0. The victory came less than 24 hours after the Canucks cleaned house.
PHOENIX (AP) — Sandy Brondello is out as the Phoenix Mercury's coach after leading the team to the WNBA Finals in her eighth season. The Mercury announced Monday that the team and Brondello mutually agreed to part ways and her contract, which expired after the 2021 season, will not be renewed.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The aggressive, clever and confident defense that became a hallmark of the Minnesota Vikings under coach Mike Zimmer has been mostly missing for two years, and this vanishing act was never more pronounced than the last drive in Detroit on Sunday. Pass by pass, Jared Goff led...
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Keith Fisher III had a season-high 21 points as Pepperdine defeated San Jose State 82-69 on Monday night. Fisher made 9 of 11 shots from the field and added seven rebounds for the Waves (3-8), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Maxwell Lewis had 15 points, while Jade' Smith contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. Jan Zidek finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Yujie Zhao rocketed home the game-winning penalty kick and Florida State edged BYU 4-3 in PKs on Monday to win its third women's national championship in program history and second in the last four years. "I had faith that we were going to win in...
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini says he may have been “too patient” in waiting for the struggling NHL team to turn its season around. His patience ran out Sunday as the team cleaned house, firing general manager Jim Benning, assistant manager Jim Weisbrod, coach Travis...
Comments / 0