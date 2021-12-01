Fields practices for Bears, Dalton gets first-team snaps

Report: Dalton to start for injured Fields vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When he addressed the media on Monday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said the team was “still gathering facts” in regards to Justin Fields’ ribs injury. He couldn’t say whether or not the rookie was suffering from bruised ribs, or broken ribs, and couldn’t say whether he would be able to recover in time to play against the Lions this Thanksgiving.
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Cairo Santos made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Chicago Bears to a Thanksgiving Day win and extend the Detroit Lions' winless streak Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. The kick ended an ugly offensive showing for both teams, resulting in a...
Justin Fields’ growth process has been interrupted. For now, anyway, the focus is on Fields’ injured ribs. The Chicago Bears rookie left Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens early in the third quarter and did not return. His availability for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit is in serious jeopardy. A more concrete timeline for his return has yet to emerge.
Allen Park — For the second time in three weeks the Detroit Lions will face a backup quarterback after the Bears announced Andy Dalton will start in place of injured rookie Justin Fields. But unlike Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Dalton brings vast experience to the table. The Bears passer...
DETROIT — Quarterback Andy Dalton stood in front of his teammates and coaches Wednesday at the Bears’ team hotel. After the most chaotic game week at Halas Hall in years — an amazing statement, considering it was only three days — the deposed starter-turned-injury replacement issued a message. ‘‘Just go...
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — With rookie Justin Fields still nursing injured ribs, Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback on Thursday when the Bears visit the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Tuesday Dalton will get the start on Thursday, while Fields most likel will be inactive....
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Friday that when Justin Fields is healthy, he will be the starting quarterback ahead of Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. Dalton earned the start Thursday in the Bears’ 16-14 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving Day because Fields was out with cracked ribs. “To...
Admit it, you thought there was a chance the Bears would be held out of the end zone after another sluggish offensive start. Seeing a quick strike offense was fun. Watching Darnell Mooney stretch the defense vertically, with Jimmy Graham scoring one play later was neat. It gives the Bears a 10-7 lead. I doubt this game will end in a 10-7 score. But neither of these teams is any good right now, so there’s a non-zero chance of that happening.
Andy Dalton will start the Bears' Week 13 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as Justin Fields is not ready to return from a rib injury, Chicago head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday, according to team reporter Larry Mayer. Nick Foles will back up Dalton on Sunday, Nagy added. It will...
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Allen Robinson, Cole Kmet, and Marquise Goodwin were among those missing at Bears practice on Wednesday, but Justin Fields was back. But while Fields was out on the practice field, Head Coach Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton got the starter’s reps. It is not clear yet if Fields will be able to return from his cracked ribs to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
For the first time since Week 2 Bears quarterback Andy Dalton had the benefit this week of practicing with the first team and hopes it helps Sunday against Arizona when he starts, although the first team receivers he worked with weren't quite the regular starters.
Justin Fields can’t return soon enough. As the Chicago Bears look to squeeze as much meaning as possible out of what’s left of their wayward season, the rookie quarterback’s continued development is at the top of the priority list. Fields missed his second consecutive game Sunday with injured ribs and was left to watch veteran Andy Dalton throw four interceptions in a 33-22 loss to the Arizona ...
The Chicago Bears will face off against the Green Bay Packers in an intradivisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. Chicago has struggled throughout the 2021 season, posting a 4-8 record with a -86 point differential. Green Bay, meanwhile, has been one of the better teams in the league, entering this game with a 9-3 record and +41 point differential. In this article, you’ll find the NFL odds for this game along with our pick and Bears vs. Packers prediction.
It’s currently unclear whether or not the Cardinals will have their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Bears. But it’s now official that Chicago won’t have its own QB1. Head coach Matt Nagy said in his Friday press conference that Andy Dalton will start on Sunday, as Fields continues...
Large sections of seats sat empty as the clock ticked down Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, with fans fleeing not only the cold, rainy weather but also another miserable Chicago Bears loss. As rookie quarterback Justin Fields sat out with broken ribs, veteran Andy Dalton threw four interceptions on the way to a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals scored three touchdowns and ...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Justin Fields will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a rib injury, and Andy Dalton will get the start again on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Fields is making progress from a rib...
