Fields practices for Bears, Dalton gets first-team snaps

Report: Dalton to start for injured Fields vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When he addressed the media on Monday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said the team was “still gathering facts” in regards to Justin Fields’ ribs injury. He couldn’t say whether or not the rookie was suffering from bruised ribs, or broken ribs, and couldn’t say whether he would be able to recover in time to play against the Lions this Thanksgiving.

