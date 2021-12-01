Madrid beats Athletic Bilbao, increases Spanish league lead

After a very hard-fought victory over Sevilla during the weekend which put Real Madrid four points clear at the top of the table, they prepare to take on Athletic Bilbao three days later in a match that was initially supposed to be on Matchday 9 but has been rescheduled to this Wednesday due to the decision to extend the Conmebol international break in October. A victory here will give them a massive boost but it’s also one where we’ll almost definitely see some changes to the lineup with some of the core players in desperate need of rest.

