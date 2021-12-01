Madrid beats Athletic Bilbao, increases Spanish league lead

Atletico Madrid are through to the Champions League round of 16 thanks to a win over Porto. Real Madrid won their group by beating Inter Milan as Matchday 6 action got underway on Tuesday on Paramount+. There wasn't much up for grabs on the day with seven of the eight knockout stage spots at play in Tuesday's action already decided. Atletico needed a win in Porto to advance and got it done, overcoming Luis Suarez's early injury for an inflated 3-1 win. Real Madrid, meanwhile, looked sharp without the injured Karim Benzema, besting Inter once again, winning 2-0 to finish top of their group.
