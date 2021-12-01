ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants bring back left-hander Alex Wood on two-year contract

 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Alex Wood is staying with the San Francisco Giants,...

NWI.com

DeSclafani, Giants reach agreement on $36M, 3-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani reached agreement Monday on a $36 million, three-year contract to remain with the San Francisco Giants. DeSclafani emerged as a key member of manager Gabe Kapler's rotation during the NL West champion Giants' record-setting 107-win season, going a career-best 13-7 with 152 strikeouts and a 3.17 ERA over 31 starts.
MLB
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Giants release OF Alex Dickerson

The San Francisco Giants released outfielder Alex Dickerson on Friday. He spent parts of the three seasons with the team. He was previously designated for assignment by the team. The Giants made the move in order to make room for pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani signed a three-year contract with the...
MLB
Sacramento Bee

AP source: RHP Alex Cobb closes in on contract with Giants

Right-hander Alex Cobb is close to finalizing an agreement with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Cobb still must pass a physical to complete the deal. A 34-year-old free agent, Cobb would give the reigning NL West champions a key veteran near the front of the rotation after the departure of All-Star righty Kevin Gausman to the Toronto Blue Jays on a $110 million, five-year contract.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants nearing deal with Alex Wood

The Giants are closing in on an agreement with free-agent southpaw Alex Wood, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). The sides are discussing a two-year deal that would pay the ACES client more than $10 million annually, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN (on Twitter). Should a deal come to fruition, Wood would join 2021 rotation mate Anthony DeSclafani in returning to San Francisco. The Giants announced a three-year pact with DeSclafani just minutes before news of Wood’s near-agreement with the club broke.
MLB
fangraphs.com

In One Day, Giants Bring Back Two Key Starting Pitchers

Even coming off of a 107-win season and the NL West title, the Giants found themselves in a rather difficult position entering this offseason. A starting rotation worth a combined 16.5 WAR last season — good for fifth highest in the majors — found itself at risk of losing four mainstays who combined for 610.2 of the 831.1 innings that it logged last season: Kevin Gausman (192 IP), Anthony DeSclafani (167.2), Alex Wood (138.2), and Johnny Cueto (114.2). On Monday, the team brought two of those hurlers back into the fold, striking a three-year, $36 million agreement with DeScalafani and a two-year contract worth more than $10 million annually with Wood. Within one hour, the Giants brought back 40% of their 2021 starting rotation and solidified a potential weak point.
MLB
giants365.com

Giants reach one-year contracts with Brebbia, García, Slater

Right-hander John Brebbia, left-hander Jarlin García and outfielder Austin Slater reached agreements on one-year contracts with the San Francisco Giants for next year to avoid arbitration Tuesday. Brebbia is set to earn $837,500, García will make $1,725,000 and Slater $1.85 million. Brebbia went 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA over 18 appearances.
MLB
knbr.com

Giants finalize Alex Wood re-signing

Alex Wood and the Giants officially agreed to a contract that will keep the left-handed starter in San Francisco for the next two seasons. Wood, 30, will make $12.5 million in both 2022 and 2023. The two-year, $25 million deal also holds up to $2.5 million in performance bonuses. The...
MLB
NBC Bay Area

Pitcher Alex Wood Signs Two-Year, $25M Deal to Return to Giants

Wood returns to Giants, filling key starting rotation hole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Like Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood came to San Francisco last season to rebuild his value. Like DeSclafani, he found that the next big deal was ultimately with the team he knew best. A week after...
MLB
FanSided

Alex Wood goes to bat for San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds may be one of the more controversial players on the Hall of Fame ballot. The San Francisco Giants slugger is in his final year of eligibility, facing a now or never moment with the writers. Even now, it is questionable as to whether or not Bonds will be inducted or if he will need to go through the Veteran’s Committee.
MLB
Marin Independent Journal

SF Giants’ latest moves send a clear signal: Zaidi era has reached a turning point

SAN FRANCISCO — In his earliest days as the Giants’ president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi took great care to avoid using the word “rebuild” to describe his approach to shaping the team’s 40-man roster. Zaidi didn’t believe the Giants needed to purge their core, tank for a top draft...
MLB
arizonasports.com

D-backs claim left-hander Kyle Nelson from Cleveland Guardians

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move on Wednesday. The D-backs announced that they have claimed left-handed pitcher Kyle Nelson from the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland designated the 25-year-old Nelson for assignment last Friday. Nelson was drafted No. 462 overall in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Kirby Yates expected to land two-year contract on free agent market?

Former saves leader Kirby Yates is back on the free agent market, with last offseason’s one-year deal with the Blue Jays having wrapped up. That $5.5M gamble didn’t pan out for Toronto, as Yates suffered a flexor strain that required a March Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old is expected back at some point midseason in 2022, MLBTR’s Steve Adams confirms, a timeline that seems to align with the typical approximate fourteen-month recovery from TJS.
MLB
theScore

Mets' Cohen rips Matz's agent after left-hander reportedly joins Cards

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is upset with Steven Matz's agent for misleading his team about the free agent's intentions before reportedly landing a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Cohen said Matz's agent, Rob Martin, told New York the left-hander's first choice was a return to the Mets...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets, Eduardo Escobar agree to two-year contract

The New York Mets and Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract, pending a physical, per Jon Heyman. Escobar is set to turn 33 years old in early January and is coming off a season he split between the Diamondbacks and Brewers. In total, he made 599 plate appearances and hit .253/.314/.472 with 28 home runs and a 107 wRC+ this year.
MLB

