ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

FHA Increases Loan Limits for 2022

By Editorial Calendar
bdmag.com
 6 days ago

The FHA floor will increase...

bdmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fannie Mae: Closing Costs A Barrier For First-Time, Low-Income Borrowers

Working paper suggests several ways to help these borrowers overcome the closing-cost hurdle. Fannie Mae’s analysis of approximately 1.1 million home purchase loans acquired by the Enterprise in 2020, found that more than 14% of low-income first-time homebuyers had closing costs equal to or exceeding their down payment. First-time homebuyers,...
REAL ESTATE
arlnow.com

Ask Eli: Interest rate forecasts and new loan limits

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Ask Eli, Live With Jean playlist. Enjoy!. Question: What...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Cash-out mortgage refinancing hits 14-year high

As home values continue to climb, owners eager for extra cash are seeing their dreams come true. Borrowers extracted $70 billion from their home equity through cash-out refinances in the third quarter, according to mortgage data provider Black Knight. Cash-outs accounted for 54 percent of all refinances, the highest quarterly rate in 14 years.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Loans#Fha#Single Family Home#Nahb
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Higher mortgage, loan limits will help entry level buyers

Federal housing agencies are increasing mortgage and loan limits for 2022 including in the Phoenix metropolitan area. That could help more entry level and first-time buyers qualify for mortgages and buy homes in the Phoenix area where rising prices have challenged demand, according to Steven Hensley, advisory manager for real estate research firm Zonda.
PHOENIX, AZ
probuilder.com

Third Quarter Metro Affordability Report Reveals a Tight Market for First-Time Buyers

In the third quarter of 2021, price growth began to normalize after months of record highs and inventory rose slightly across the nation, but first-time buyers still struggled in a competitive seller’s market, according to NerdWallet. Average quarterly home prices were listed at 5.3 times the median first-time home buyer income, and many inaugural buyers were also priced out of the housing market by older competitors backed by existing equity.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MyChesCo

FHA Announces New Single Family Title II Forward and Home Equity Conversion Mortgage Loan Limits for 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) this past week announced new loan limits for calendar year 2022 for its Single Family Title II forward and Home Equity Conversion (reverse) Mortgage (HECM) insurance programs. Loan limits for most of the country will increase in the coming year resulting from robust house price appreciation, which is factored into the statutorily mandated calculations FHA uses as part of its methodology for determining the limits each year. The new loan limits are effective for FHA case numbers assigned on or after January 1, 2022.
REAL ESTATE
Lima News

As home prices soar, FHFA conforming loan limits to rise record 18%

As home prices continue their record-breaking climb, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said this week that loan limits for mortgages that can be bought by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2022 will rise by the largest percentage ever. For much of the United States, the divide between conforming loans...
REAL ESTATE
Laredo Morning Times

FHA History

Did you know that the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has insured over 50 million properties, allowing people who otherwise would not be able to buy a home to do so? The FHA is the only government agency that relies solely on self-generated revenue to serve the community. The FHA has...
REAL ESTATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

FHFA announces conforming loan limits for Fannie and Freddie mortgages

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently announced its 2022 conforming loan limits (CLL) for conventional loans acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The limit is adjusted each year to reflect changes in housing prices across the country. In most of the U.S., the 2022 CLL for one-unit properties will be $647,200, a $98,950 increase from $548,250 in 2021, according to a press release.
REAL ESTATE
bdmag.com

Private Residential Spending Dips for Second Month

Private Residential Spending Dips for Second Month. NAHB analysis of Census Construction Spending data shows that total private residential construction spending fell. https://eyeonhousing.org/2021/12/private-residential-spending-dips-for-second-month/
REAL ESTATE
Whittier Daily News

Are new loan limits for Fannie and Freddie too high?

You now can buy a $1,021,895 home in Los Angeles and Orange counties with as little as 5% down and still get a loan backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Tuesday, Nov. 30, the 2022 loan limit for high-cost metro areas like L.A./O.C. will rise to $970,800, up from $822,375 in 2021. As Fannie’s and Freddie’s conservator and regulator, the agency sets the limits for loans qualifying for more favorable interest rates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bdmag.com

Housing Market Sidelines Many First-Time Buyers

Affordability constraints in the real-estate market are making it harder for first-time buyers. According to Market Watch, there’s been a rebound in home-buying demand in recent weeks, as evidenced by mortgage application data. But first-time buyers aren’t behind the surge. The latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, for the...
REAL ESTATE
bdmag.com

Expected Monetary Policy Changes Mean Declining Affordability for Single-Families

Single-family buyers will be challenged when the Federal Reserve increases interest rates. Home price gains over the last year and a half have pushed housing affordability lower, pricing some buyers out the market. While single-family housing demand remains strong and the inventory of resale properties is low, future policy actions by the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates and further challenge the ability of prospective homebuyers to purchase a home.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy