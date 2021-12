Snow is starting to fall around Colorado and as an outdoor recreation reporter, that means an impending face off with a pet peeve of mine is once again coming in hot. Writing about snow sports can feel a bit redundant. There are many snow sports – skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, etcetera – and when writing about them, they tend to get lumped together under the unspecific term 'snowsports' or each sport must be specified in a tedious way.

