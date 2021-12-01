ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

12/2: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

By Editorial Calendar
 6 days ago

Construction spending up 0.2 percent in October and 8.6 percent year-on-year. Construction spending during October 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,598.0 billion, up 0.2 percent from September and 8.6 percent year-on-year. During...

12/7 – MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

Employment growth underwhelms by 210,000 in November, unemployment rate falls to 4.2 percent. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 210,000 in November, and the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point to 4.2 percent. Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, construction, and manufacturing. Employment in retail trade declined over the month.
BUSINESS
Housing Market Sidelines Many First-Time Buyers

Affordability constraints in the real-estate market are making it harder for first-time buyers. According to Market Watch, there’s been a rebound in home-buying demand in recent weeks, as evidenced by mortgage application data. But first-time buyers aren’t behind the surge. The latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, for the...
REAL ESTATE
Homebuilding Remains Resilient

How the industry adapted to uncertainty. As we come to the end of a truly remarkable year, we’re reminded just how resilient the homebuilding industry remains. 2021 brought challenges and change. Homebuilders, designers and just about everyone in the industry, were able to quickly adapt to disruption in shortages across all areas, adjust to fluctuations with supply and demand and deal with major delays.
BUSINESS
Fannie Mae: Closing Costs A Barrier For First-Time, Low-Income Borrowers

Working paper suggests several ways to help these borrowers overcome the closing-cost hurdle. Fannie Mae’s analysis of approximately 1.1 million home purchase loans acquired by the Enterprise in 2020, found that more than 14% of low-income first-time homebuyers had closing costs equal to or exceeding their down payment. First-time homebuyers,...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge up, even as dollar, yields inch higher

Gold futures were rising slightly on Tuesday, but a rally in global stocks, an advance in Treasury yields and a firming dollar may cap the move for the precious commodity. was trading $4.50, or 0.3%, higher at $1,784 an ounce, after the yellow metal on Monday lost 0.3%. Treasury yields...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Praise 106.1

November Jobs Report Falls Short of Expectations, The Build Back Better Act Could Expand Opportunity For Black Workers

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh sees the legislation as an essential pathway to improving opportunities for workers and families. Walsh says the Build Back Better framework was an opportunity to address some of the significant issues that surfaced during the pandemic, particularly as it pertains to Black workers and their families.
BALTIMORE, MD
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
dsnews.com

Refis Reduce Mortgage Payments by $1.3B a Month

has released the latest iteration of it Mortgage Monitor Report which looks at how rising interest rates affect the dynamics of the refinance lending market. According to Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske, historic refinance activity during the pandemic resulted in essentially tens of billions of dollars in economic stimulus.
REAL ESTATE
Muscatine Journal

Want to Refinance Your Mortgage? Do These 7 Things Now

A key question for a homeowner to answer is whether or not it’s a good time to refinance their mortgage, especially in today’s environment with mortgage rates seesawing around 3%. About 11.2 million homeowners could reduce their interest rate by at last 0.75 percentage points if they refinance their home...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at their highest in nearly 2 weeks

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost two weeks. "Traders view the omicron variant of COVID as a less virulent threat, and expect global economic growth to be only marginally impacted," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. "Traders also anticipate a robust holiday season for driving in the U.S. and other OECD economies," he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.56, or 3.7%, to settle at $72.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
CNET

Today's mortgage interest rates fell. Here's what that means for homebuyers

Key mortgage rates decreased across the board, including the average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages, as well as for the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable rate. Although mortgage rates are always shifting, they are at a historic low. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an ideal time to finance a home. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
REAL ESTATE
KUTV

Need a home loan? Government-backed mortgages are getting bigger next year

The amount you can borrow in government-backed mortgages is increasing as home prices skyrocket in Utah and across the country. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced last week the conforming loan limit – which is basically the amount Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will guarantee or buy – will be $647,200 next year in most of the United States.
REAL ESTATE

