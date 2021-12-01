Valley senior Bryce Stuart (24) slams home a dunk over a Fairfield defender during Tuesday night’s non-league boys basketball game at Valley High School. Courtesy of Patrick Phillips, Glory Days Photography

BASKETBALL RECAPS — Nov. 30

Girls Basketball

Portsmouth 53, Ashland Fairview 36

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans — on Tuesday night — earned their second win in the same number of days with their 17-point home win (53-36) over Fairview (Ky.) in non-league play.

The Lady Trojans led the visiting Lady Eagles at every quarter change, building a 32-19 lead at halftime and winning every period by at least two points.

Freshman Daysha Reid led Portsmouth with a game-high 19 points, 14 of which came in the first half.

Reid sank four of Portsmouth’s eight threes in the win.

Senior Nia Trinidad had 12 points, connecting on three three-pointers and going three-of-three at the foul line.

Amya Carr had nine points, Sydney Meadows scored four, Emily Cheatham had three, and Ayonna Carr, Kierston Reid and McKynna Jarvis scored two apiece.

Fairview’s Kiara Loving scored 20 points to lead all scorers.

Portsmouth (3-1) travels to Chesapeake on Thursday in their return to OVC play.

Boys Basketball

West 51, Notre Dame 50

PORTSMOUTH — Late drama decided this non-league battle between SOC II and SOC I foes on Tuesday night.

With the West Senators and Notre Titans tied at 50-50, West sophomore Cole Tipton got a steal on pressure applied by West’s defense — and was fouled on the go-ahead attempt with no time remaining.

Tipton missed the first free throw, but nailed the second with a banked shot, giving the Senators a one-point win in regulation in their season opener.

Senior Jesse Dixon led West with a team-high 17 points, with junior Ryan Sissel scoring 12 on 6-of-12 shooting.

Jermaine Powell led Notre Dame with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including going 3-of-6 from three-point land.

Noah Coleman scored eight for the Senators, Brennan Overby had five, Jacob Davis scored four, Tipton had three, and Mitchell Irwin added two.

West (1-0) will host South Webster in its home opener on Friday (Dec. 3) night in SOC II play.

Notre Dame (0-2) will host Clay in its SOC I opener on Friday night.

South Webster 70, Green 52

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Jeeps traveled to Franklin Furnace on Tuesday night, and secured an 18-point (70-52) win over the host Green Bobcats in non-league play.

The Jeeps put three scorers in double figures in the win, led by senior Cam Carpenter’s team-high 22 points.

Carpenter made eight field goals (four threes) and went 2-of-2 at the foul line.

Eli Roberts and Trae Zimmerman each reached double figures in scoring, with 16 and 14 points respectively.

Brady Blizzard scored eight points, Will Collins scored six, and Connor Bender and Aiden McGraw had two apiece.

Green was led by junior Levi Sampson’s game-high 25 points.

South Webster (2-0) travels to West on Friday night in its SOC II opener, while Green (0-2) hosts Western in its SOC I opener.

Northwest 57, Clay 31

McDERMOTT — In another meeting of SOC II and SOC I opponents in non-league play, the Northwest Mohawks traveled to Clay on Tuesday night — and secured a season-opening 26-point (57-31) win over the Panthers.

Tanner Bolin led the Mohawks with a game-high 21 points, connecting on nine field goals (two threes) and a free throw.

Jay Jenkins scored 10 (three threes), Caleb Lewis had nine (three threes), Alex Baer scored six, Brayden Campbell chipped in five, Evan Amburgey scored four, and Austin Newman had two points in the win.

Clay’s Evan Balestra scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Panthers.

Northwest (1-0) hosts Valley in SOC II play this Friday night (Dec. 3), while Clay (0-3) travels to Notre Dame in its SOC I opener.

Valley 78, Fairfield 54

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians opened up their home schedule with a 24-point (78-54) thumping of Fairfield on Tuesday night in non-league play.

Indians sophomore Jace Copley led all scorers with 26 points in the win, connecting on five of the team’s eight made three-pointers.

Colt Buckle scored a season-high 20 points for Valley — on seven field goals and five-of-six foul shooting.

George Arnett scored nine, Bryce Stuart eight, Levi Stewart six, Carter Nickel four, Tucker Merritt three, and Dakota Secrest two — as eight Indians broke into the scoring column in the win.

Fairfield’s Teeters led the Lions with a team-high 17 points.

Valley (2-0) travels to Northwest on Friday (Dec. 3) night for its SOC II opener.

East 52, Ohio Valley Christian 22

SCIOTOVILLE — The East Tartans doubled, and nearly tripled up, visiting Ohio Valley Christian on Tuesday night — securing a 30-point (52-22) home win in their season opener.

Junior Landehn Pernell led the Tartans with a game-high 17 points, making seven two-point field goals and going 3-of-5 at the free-throw line.

Austin Baughman scored 16 points — which were also on seven field goals.

Keagan Jackson had six; Kellen Gray, Matt Flannery and Jaylon Mayhew each scored four; and Tyell Baker, Ethan Rase, and Chris Escamilla each scored two points in the home win.

East (1-0) travels to New Boston on Friday night in its SOC I opener.

